Eddie Jones admits he would ‘100 per cent’ take a job with South Sydney Rabbitohs

Eddie Jones has admitted for the first time that he would love to take a job with the NRL as uncertainty over the England boss’s future continues.

Jones, 62, will leave his post with the Red Roses after the completion of the World Cup next year, and speculation regarding his future is rife with some figures eager to reunite with the Wallabies.

However, reports have suggested that Jones has his heart set on a code switch, with a move to an NRL club mooted.

And while touring Penrith’s training base during the England tour of Australia, Jones openly discussed his desire to coach in the NRL, with his boys’ club South Sydney Rabbitohs the ‘dream job’.

‘I love the game,’ Jones told Nine Entertainment Co via Sydney Morning Herald.

‘If there was a chance’ [in the NRL] I’d jump on it, but the reality is it probably won’t be there.’

When asked about his desire to take charge of the Bunnies, Jones said, “That would be the dream team. That would be the dream.

“I’ve supported Souths since I was five. That would be fantastic [to coach the Rabbitohs]. I loved the old teams with Ronnie Coote, Bob McCarthy, John Sattler and Eric Simms.”

When asked if he would take the job if offered, Jones replied, “100 percent.”

Jones tried to pick the brains of Ivan Cleary, Cameron Ciraldo and Andrew Webster during his visit ahead of England’s third test win over the Wallabies in Sydney.

The 62-year-old showered the NRL premieres with praise, citing the camaraderie built to create a winning environment.

Jones made the confession while touring the Panthers training camp with coach Ivan Cleary

“Ivan and his crew came to the camp in England and I wanted to come to Penrith to see what they are doing well and what we can learn from,” Jones said.

‘The principles of coaching never change. Obviously the game is different, but it teaches about the principles.

“They have a team that is constantly playing hard here, so we want to learn how they do it. They are a very good team. You can always learn a different way and a better way of doing things. That’s why we’re here.’

Jones and assistant coach Anthony Seibold also spent time with AFL champions Melbourne Demons, as well as Carlton.