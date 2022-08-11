Eddie Izzard talks about the surprising moment when her pronouns were changed to she/her

<!–

Eddie Izzard is candid about the moment her pronouns changed to she/her and considers it a “great honor.”

In December 2020, the actor’s pronouns inadvertently changed when she appeared on the Sky Arts program to have her portrait painted by a group of artists.

And in a new interview on the My Seven Wonders with Clive Anderson podcast, the 60-year-old comedian explained that she identifies as “gender fluid” and is “now based as a trans woman.”

The star said, “My pronouns… I haven’t changed my pronouns. I thought about changing them.’

‘I attended a program called Portrait Artist of the Year, Sky Arts, very nice, keep it up.

‘Some young artists paint me, they ask me, like a coffee thing, they said, she/her or he/him? I was wearing a dress and I’m a trans woman now, so she/her, I’ll have a latte – that kind of lack of stress it was.”

Eddie explained that a few days after the episode aired, a year and a half ago, her pronouns changed in places where she was best known.

She said: ‘In two days in America and Britain, where I am best known, all my pronouns have changed.

‘How fantastic, a great honour. I was promoted to her, I consider it a great honor.

“But I prefer her/her, don’t mind he/him, and I’ll be relaxed about it. It’s not the time to fight each other over this.’

After the show, she said, “This is the first show I’ve asked if I can be her and her, a little transition.”

The stand-up comedian has long stated her goal of running for parliament as soon as a suitable seat is available.

Eddie plans to reinvent himself as a serious character: “I’m pushing to become an MP. I pushed to become an MP in the last general election, and I hope to be an MP in the next general election.

“I will try very hard to get there and I hope the people of the constituency I’m going to vote for will choose me. So I’m taking it very seriously. I’ve been saying it quite categorically since 2010.’