Eddie Izzard talks about the surprising moment when her pronouns were changed to she/her
Eddie Izzard is candid about the moment her pronouns changed to she/her and considers it a “great honor.”
In December 2020, the actor’s pronouns inadvertently changed when she appeared on the Sky Arts program to have her portrait painted by a group of artists.
And in a new interview on the My Seven Wonders with Clive Anderson podcast, the 60-year-old comedian explained that she identifies as “gender fluid” and is “now based as a trans woman.”
The star said, “My pronouns… I haven’t changed my pronouns. I thought about changing them.’
‘I attended a program called Portrait Artist of the Year, Sky Arts, very nice, keep it up.
‘Some young artists paint me, they ask me, like a coffee thing, they said, she/her or he/him? I was wearing a dress and I’m a trans woman now, so she/her, I’ll have a latte – that kind of lack of stress it was.”
Eddie explained that a few days after the episode aired, a year and a half ago, her pronouns changed in places where she was best known.
She said: ‘In two days in America and Britain, where I am best known, all my pronouns have changed.
‘How fantastic, a great honour. I was promoted to her, I consider it a great honor.
“But I prefer her/her, don’t mind he/him, and I’ll be relaxed about it. It’s not the time to fight each other over this.’
After the show, she said, “This is the first show I’ve asked if I can be her and her, a little transition.”
The stand-up comedian has long stated her goal of running for parliament as soon as a suitable seat is available.
Eddie plans to reinvent himself as a serious character: “I’m pushing to become an MP. I pushed to become an MP in the last general election, and I hope to be an MP in the next general election.
“I will try very hard to get there and I hope the people of the constituency I’m going to vote for will choose me. So I’m taking it very seriously. I’ve been saying it quite categorically since 2010.’
Opening: In a new interview on the My Seven Wonders with Clive Anderson podcast, the 60-year-old comedian explained that she identifies as “gender fluid” and is “now based as a trans woman.”