Eddie Izzard looks glamorous in pink-hued dress at premiere of David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream

Eddie Izzard cut a glamorous figure as she stepped into the BFI IMAX Waterloo London premiere of Moonage Daydream on Monday.

The comedian, 60, wore a chic ankle-length pink dress with a royal blue and pink floral print over it.

She paired the piece with a pair of pastel blue heels as she confidently posed with her hand on her hip on the red carpet.

Eddie went for a glamorous look for her makeup, opting for bold red lips and a hint of black eyeliner.

She wore her short bleached blonde hair combed to one side and smiled as she arrived at the event.

Moonage Daydream contains “thousands of hours” of “never before seen footage” featuring clips from David Bowie’s personal archive used to narrate the film.

The project is described to Variety as: ‘An experiential cinematic odyssey of feature films that explores Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey.

Narrated through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen imagery, performances and music, the film is guided by Bowie’s narration.

‘Neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience, based in part on thousands of hours of never-before-seen material.’

Producer Brett Morgen, who also produced the documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, about the late Nirvana frontman, is said to have been given “unfiltered access to Bowie’s personal archives.”

Eddie was joined at the premiere by Noel Gallagher, who cut a casual figure in a black jacket and matching trousers.

The musician, 55, looked relaxed as he posed on the red carpet, standing with his hand in his pockets.

He could be seen smiling as he recognized other attendees as he posed for photos.

The High Flying Birds frontman completed his look by wearing a white T-shirt under his jacket and opted for a pair of neatly polished shoes.

Also in attendance was Courtney Love walking the red carpet with producer Brett.

Actress Courtney, 58, wore a chic black dress with keyhole detail to the front and a slight split in the thigh.

The garment had pleated details on the skirt and she wore matching black tights and heels.

Singer Courtney added a touch of glitter to her look by opting for a pair of glittering gold bracelets and a matching necklace.

