Eddie Izzard cuts a chic figure in a red floral dress as she and a pal head into a cocktail bar

Eddie Izzard cut a stylish figure in a floral red and white dress on Thursday as she went to a cocktail bar with a friend.

The 60-year-old comedian looked in good spirits when she stepped into the Pix Pintxos bar in London’s West End, which, in addition to Tapas, also features private adult films from the 1970s under the name ‘Rooms By The Hour’ – although there are up to the next day no showing is available month.

Eddie’s stylish dress, a bargain £15 from Reserved.com, was paired with a pair of trendy white platform sneakers from Michael Kors.

Here she is: Eddie Izzard cut a stylish figure in a floral red and white dress on Thursday as she went to a cocktail bar with a friend

The comedy star added glasses and rounded out her summery look with matching red lips and nails, while her cropped platinum locks were in the usual tousled style.

Eddie has become somewhat of a frugal style icon of late, with the TV personality recently seen wearing Zara’s £32.99 pink and white dress, which is popular among fashionistas.

It comes after Eddie opened up when her pronouns changed to she/her and considers it a ‘great honour’.

Outing: The 60-year-old comedian looked cheerful as she walked into the Pix Pintxos bar in London’s West End, which, in addition to Tapas, also offers private screenings of adult films from the 1970s – although no screening is available until next month

In December 2020, the actor’s pronouns inadvertently changed when she appeared on the Sky Arts program to have her portrait painted by a group of artists.

And in a new interview on the My Seven Wonders with Clive Anderson podcast, the comedian explained that she identifies as “gender fluid” and is “now based as a trans woman.”

The star said, “My pronouns… I haven’t changed my pronouns. I thought about changing them.’

Style: Eddie’s stylish dress, a bargain £15 from Reserved.com, was paired with a pair of trendy white Michael Kors platform shoes (pictured with a friend)

Out and about: Eddie had some time off from her schedule when she stopped to visit the bar, which offers cocktails, Spanish tapas and private viewings of the 70s adult cinema

Looks good: The comedy star added glasses and rounded out her summery look with matching red lips and nails, while her cropped platinum locks tuck in her usual tousled style

Busy Bee: Eddie was lost in a conversation on the phone while standing outside the bar in London

What a treat: the establishment offers private viewings of a 1970s adult cinema in ‘viewing huts’ for groups of 2 to 8 people for up to an hour

‘I attended a program called Portrait Artist of the Year, Sky Arts, very nice, keep it up.

‘Some young artists paint me, they ask me, like a coffee thing, they said, she/her or he/him? I was wearing a dress and I’m a trans woman now, so she/her, I’ll have a latte – that kind of lack of stress it was.”

Eddie explained that a few days after the episode aired, a year and a half ago, her pronouns changed in places where she was best known.

Honest: It comes after Eddie opened up when her pronouns changed to she/her and considers it a ‘great honor’

Big moment: In December 2020, the actor’s pronouns inadvertently changed when she appeared on the Sky Arts program to have her portrait painted by a group of artists

She said: ‘In two days in America and Britain, where I am best known, all my pronouns have changed.

‘How fantastic, a great honour. I was promoted to her, I consider it a great honor.

“But I prefer her/her, don’t mind he/him, and I’ll be relaxed about it. It’s not the time to fight each other over this.’

After the show, she said, “This is the first show I’ve asked if I can be her and her, a little transition.”