Eddie Howe rules himself out of replacing Gareth Southgate as England boss

Eddie Howe has decided not to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager if the position becomes available after the World Cup.

The Newcastle head coach is favored by some bookmakers to be installed as the next Three Lions boss.

But Howe says it’s not something he’d be interested in, at least for now.

“I never say never, never say, ‘No, it won’t be something I’m interested in.’ But in the short term, it’s not on my radar at all. It’s all Newcastle and trying to make this team better,” said the 44-year-old.

Eddie Howe has barred himself from replacing Gareth Southgate as England’s new manager

“I have always said that I love the daily coaching, that I enjoy being with the players on the training pitch. International football will take that away for a long time.

“At this point in my life I don’t want that.”

However, Howe was also full of praise for Southgate, with whom he has a good relationship.

“Gareth has done an incredible job, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to go in and watch him work and have a lot of time with him and Steve Holland. They were great for England. You have to remember where England was before he took over and what he did for the country.’

Gareth Southgate has come under pressure after England scoreless point in 2022

Howe watched England’s 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday night, in which Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was blamed for the visiting team’s late equalizer.

He has since spoken to his shot stopper, saying, “He’s in a good place. He is aware of how special those games are to him and his career. Where he comes from, to live those moments is brilliant.

“He has earned the right to be where he is today. I was very proud that he represented his country on behalf of England. For me, it’s a fitting reward for an excellent start to the season with us.

Nick Pope was to blame for Germany’s late equalizer in Monday’s 3-3 draw at Wembley

“He has been excellent in every way in terms of his shot stopping, his penalty area patrolling and his distribution at the highest level.”

Southgate revealed after the game that Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Howe said: “The competition in that position is very fierce, but I think Kieran has been excellent not only this season, but also going back to last season. He certainly played a big part in our stay in the division.

“He’s just an excellent professional to have in the group. His leadership skills, he’s a role model for the younger players, the way he trains and applies himself every day, and I’m sure Gareth sees that when he’s with England.

“He’s a very positive personality and I’m sure Gareth will rely on him in that regard to use his experience to help the group.”