Eddie Howe reveals that Newcastle have never been far from his mind even on his summer holidays

Eddie Howe was driving Interstate 10 away from Los Angeles and into the California desert this summer when he was equally grateful for the phone signal dropping.

In the back of the rental car were his three young sons. Their black and white sweaters may have been in the trunk, but they had little time for their father’s transfer call.

“The conversations in the car on the loudspeaker… those are difficult when you have three children in the back – it’s chaos!” says Howe, reflecting from the quieter surroundings of Newcastle United’s pre-season base here in the Austrian countryside.

Eddie Howe wants to add more attacking options to his team in Newcastle for the new season

“You could talk to another manager to get an opinion on a player, and you have to apologize several times for the noise in the back. That’s the way it is.’

Howe is relentless in his pursuit of improvement. It is no coincidence that Newcastle signed goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Sven Botman shortly after returning from holiday. The hard yards were done on the highways.

“People say, ‘Take a few weeks off and you’re good to go again.’ That’s not how it works. The job is 365 days a year. If you miss two days, you could miss something very important.’

How’s wife, Vicki, would be forgiven if she demands that her husband put his phone on silent.

Newcastle follow Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko (right) to add to their attack

‘She knows me now! There’s no problem with her rolling her eyes, or attempting to me, or nagging. Maybe there was in the early stages of our relationship, when we were working each other out, though. But now she almost embraces it: “No, I understand, you have to call”.

I love my vacation with my kids, but she knows there’s something in the back of my mind that will never go away. You know the success of the entire next season depends on what you do, and she understands that. And there were plenty of phone calls. You’re on the other side of the world, but it doesn’t stop, really, you have work to do.’

The family trip also included Southern California’s beaches and water parks. So, do the boys have the same understanding as their mother?

“Uh, no, not so good. Their criticism of me, as they get older, is that they are more aware when I’m on the phone. When we’re about to go on a waterslide, they don’t want their dad running off to call. But they also understand: they love Newcastle, they love football.’

The only reprieve came during their adventure in the desert and Joshua Tree National Park.

‘What a beautiful place. I had never been to the heart of the desert. The kids loved it, climbed some rocks, it was a lot of fun. And there was no signal, it was delicious! I was missing one morning. We were in the middle of nowhere, I was just praying we didn’t collapse!’

With Howe at the wheel, there seems little danger of engine failure at Newcastle. Spending a few days around him and his team, beneath the Leogang Mountains of Saalfelden, is recognizing the players’ absolute buy-in in the head coach.

Newcastle are priced out for some targets because they operate within the FFP rules

Howe says he has a reserved character. He therefore seems surprised when we talk about his F-bomb scolding some players during training earlier in the day. It wasn’t just temperatures of 30°C that made them feel the heat. “Did I say that?” he asks, albeit with a smile.

He did. “If you’re listless and don’t cooperate, you get absolutely nothing,” he had barked at a team during a possession exercise. “We discussed this in the team meeting this morning. Where are the leaders? You must be united. Now come together and discuss what you are going to do.’

Dan Burn promptly led a huddle and those who were reprimanded responded to win the session. What struck you was that the result mattered. The slidings, fights, and celebrations — even the treatment for a head injury from Emil Krafth — told you so much. All the while, a drone hovered above capturing all the action. ‘That’s a better standard, guys. That’s the energy we want,” Howe said when it was finished.

How will still want to bolster his attacking options after signing Sven Botman and Nick Pope

It was such an improvement that took him from 19th to 11th place in the second half of last season at Newcastle. As of January, they were fourth in the Premier League rankings.

Howe’s impact, coupled with the arrival of Saudi-backed owners and acquisitions such as Botman, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, has left anticipation almost climbing the mountains behind us. The manager is aware that success this season is different from the last.

“It’s a good question,” he says, when the subject of expectation is presented. “It doesn’t scare me, but it’s potentially a challenge for us – how we adapt to that pressure. We’re not afraid of that, we know it’s part of the territory.

“But I think expectations have risen. I don’t pay close attention to what is written and said, but I do feel that we are being talked about in areas of the competition where I think…”

How oversaw a dramatic turnaround at the club last season, taking them from 11th to 19th

Howe tilts his head and raises his eyebrows.

‘But there’s nothing you can do about that. I’m not going to sit here and challenge it. I’ll look back to last year and say we did an incredible job in a short space of time, but if you look at us statistically as a team, we underperformed in several key areas.

‘To change that and become a stronger team, we have to perform better, I look at that.’

The presence of players like Brazilian midfielder Bruno has done little to dampen the excitement, especially when he talks about the Champions League. He’s not here for comfort in the middle of the table.

Howe refused to be drawn on where he thought Newcastle would finish next season

“You want that, you don’t want your players to settle for positions at the table that I don’t want either. But we have to understand where we come from, a team that has been fighting relegation for years. I don’t think we are the same team as we were, we have added better players and are a stronger team. But there are no guarantees, we have to earn the right to be the team people want us to be.”

Top seven and European qualification then?

‘I won’t give you a job! I just want to improve and get consistent results.”

Newcastle have not won a domestic trophy since 1955. The Saudi owners were in town in January when League One Cambridge won 1-0 at St James’ Park in the third round of the FA Cup.

“The cup competitions are very important to us,” says Howe. “I’m not going to sit here and dodge that. That said, we wanted to do well last season, and look what happened against Cambridge! But we want to make the city proud.’

Newcastle finally manage to bring Sven Botman to St. James’ Park this summer

With that, we say goodbye and explain to Howe that we’re going for a bike ride through the hills, just like his players have enjoyed the past few days, except for the afternoon when Ryan Fraser won their karting championship. So, what is he up to?

“I’m going to my room to watch the training again,” he reveals. “The glamour, huh?”

For Howe, every second counts. His wife and children will testify to this. He did allow himself a weekend night off for a staff bonding trip to go tobogganing. It will be the only time he has the idea of ​​going downhill this season.