Eddie Howe defends ‘outstanding’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s polarising second stint at Manchester United

Eddie Howe believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United has been a success rather than a failure, but says Newcastle United – one of the few clubs that could afford to sign him – would not be interested in the five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or.

The Magpies travel to Old Trafford this afternoon where the Portuguese forward scored his 700th goal of his club career in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Everton.

Ronaldo scored twice against Newcastle in last season’s reverse match on what was his second debut for the club. His first-ever Premier League hat-trick in 2008 also came against Newcastle.

Eddie Howe defended Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United last summer

Ronaldo started his second spell at United with a brace against the Magpies

However, the 37-year-old is unhappy that he is no longer a guaranteed starter and is likely to leave United next year.

Newcastle, backed by Saudi owners, could in theory offer a package to seduce Ronaldo, but Howe says this is not something they would want to pursue.

“We’re trying to provide long-term growth, we have a long-term vision,” he said when asked about the opportunity.

“Right now we have a pretty outdated squad, so we need to invest more in young players. That’s probably a big part of our progress, we need to get the average age down.

But the Portuguese superstar is under Erik ten Hag. on the sidelines of United’s first team

“So it may not be an asset that we would necessarily want to make, but we don’t underestimate the quality of the player.”

Howe added: ‘He is an excellent player. Look at his goal record from last year (36 out of 44 games), it was incredible. So for me the transfer has worked, it has been a success.

“Last year he scored huge goals and some very late, important goals in the Champions League. The quality of the player is beyond question. We will have to be very, very good with him when he plays. We will have to inform our players about the areas from which he wants to score. That’s something we need to be aware of.”

But Howe admitted Newcastle would not be interested in signing the 37-year-old

Newcastle, sixth, were one point and one place behind today’s opponents heading into this weekend and there is talk of European qualification among supporters and pundits. Not that that expectation bothers Howe, whose side also faces Everton and Spurs in the next seven days.

“I’m fine,” he said. ‘If people want to talk about us like that and in those positions, I have no problem with that. We have to stay very flat and calm internally.

“I know our form has been good for a long time, constantly, but form can change. My job is to keep everyone grounded, keep the players very focused on the short term goals, because we have an important group of matches for the World Cup.

“The competition is very tight and poor form can knock you off your target. I’m very relaxed about the situation, but we need to get points in the series this week.”