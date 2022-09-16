Eddie Howe believes Newcastle can avoid repeat of losing talent like Ivan Toney in future

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle now have the structures in place to prevent the talent of a player like Ivan Toney from being recognized and developed.

The 26-year-old Brentford striker celebrates his first England call-up this week, four years after being sold by Newcastle to Peterborough for just £300,000.

Rafa Benitez was manager at the time, but he has always maintained that the club staff failed to inform him of Toney’s potential and that he never spent a day training with his senior squad.

Dealing with Toney – he was loaned out six times – was symptomatic of a club without a sporting director and a connection between the academy and the first team.

Newcastle’s new owners have since appointed Dan Ashworth to oversee such trails, and Howe said: ‘I’d like to think (Toney situation) wouldn’t happen now. That’s nobody’s criticism at the time and why Ivan left I don’t know.

“When you see him play now and see his qualities and what he can bring to his team, he is an excellent player. The call is great for players moving up to the lower divisions and gives them hope that this isn’t the end of their dreams. He’s had to work his way back up and he’s done an incredible job.”

Newcastle sold the striker to Peterborough in the summer of 2018 for just £300,000

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle are better prepared to avoid missing out on talent like Toney

Newcastle inquired about Toney’s availability in the summer but were put off by an asking price of at least £40million, although that looks cheap on evidence of his form this season.

The Magpies eventually signed Swedish striker Alexander Isak for a club record £60 million, but only after Callum Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in August.

Wilson is likely to miss his former club Bournemouth’s visit on Saturday and, having previously said he had ambitions to win a place in England’s World Cup squad, those hopes seem far off given his injury and Toney’s emergence. . How disagree.

“Never write Callum Wilson off, his mentality is unbelievable,” said Howe, who will not have hamstring victim Allan Saint-Maximin this weekend but will welcome Bruno Guimaraes.

“I don’t think Callum’s World Cup chance has gone to waste, and I don’t think he believes it either. For Callum you can’t sit there and go, “Poor me”.

“He has made an incredible rise from non-league to where he is. He enjoys every moment instead of looking at negative situations. It will only fuel his motivation, it will fire him even more when he returns to show how good he is.

Toney hopes to prove himself in time to make Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad

Newcastle inquired about Toney over the summer before signing Alexander Isak (pictured)

“I firmly believe in him and his abilities, and I know Gareth (Southgate) is the same. He must return and score and he must be consistent in his availability. Maybe he needs a bit of luck elsewhere to catch that plane too.’

Meanwhile, Howe has confirmed Newcastle have had several discussions with the PGMOL in light of their admission that they were wrong in disallowing his team’s goal in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace two weeks ago. Joe Willock was fouled by the keeper despite being pushed into him by a Palace defender.

Howe said: “It was good that they came out and admitted it was a clear mistake. It was an incredible decision in a negative way for us.

“They have to give referees all the opinions they have, especially with such a big decision. I don’t think the referee saw the opinion where there was a clear push, which of course influences the decision-making process.

“But not only that, the referee, if they go to the monitor, have to go with an open mind. He made a decision at that point (to give the goal), so they have a gut feeling. He should have recognized that gut feeling and not listened to Lee Mason and the guys in the VAR studio – that turned his decision into a negative one.”