Eddie Howe admits FFP could limit Newcastle in January transfer window

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle shouldn’t rest on the success of their top-three position and wants to improve his team in January – but the head coach accepts that resources may be constrained by FFP.

We understand that deals with the likes of Leicester’s James Maddison are extremely unlikely given the financials involved, although Howe remains an admirer.

The club’s model is also currently more focused on identifying players they can develop and at prices they believe represent value, such as Bruno Guimaraes (£36m) and Sven Botman (£32m).

Eddie Howe wants to get stronger in January but may have to sell to buy players

Newcastle are currently training in Saudi Arabia at half time for the World Cup

Howe will hold a transfer meeting this week with sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben here in Saudi Arabia as they prepare for the new year.

Sources say ‘one in, one out’ is the most likely scenario after a year in which the Saudi-backed owners spent more than £200 million on eight new players.

However, Howe will also stress that their current position in the Champions League places should be a reason to kick on and strengthen. He addressed us on Tuesday from the team hotel in Riyadh, addressing the January trades for the first time.

“As a manager I am always looking to improve the team,” he said. “I’ll never sit here and be satisfied – I don’t think that’s the right way to manage.

Miguel Almiron’s incredible start to the season may have changed Newcastle’s plans

My way of taking the team to new heights is to improve through the training of the players we have. If we don’t reach a certain level, we have to find it on the transfer market.

“In my position you want to sign the best players possible, but those players come at a high price. Botman wasn’t cheap, Alex Isak (£60 million) wasn’t cheap. Those are players who can influence the starting eleven.

Do we have the finances for that? I don’t know. That may affect our options. It’s a significant expense for the club to find and with FFP I’m not sure that’s available to us. You have to work within the guidelines of the club.’

One position Newcastle will certainly strengthen is right-back, with West Ham’s Harrison Ashby and Leeds United’s Cody Drameh both shortlisted.

Elsewhere, Howe says the performance of certain players during the early part of the season has changed his view of transfers. He didn’t mention Miguel Almiron, but his excellent form from the right-hand position has reduced the need for purchases in that area.

West Ham’s Harrison Ashby is one of the players Newcastle could be chasing

Have priorities changed since the summer?

“Probably, yes, I would say,” he said. “You always make new impressions and opinions about players through what you see in matches and training. The squad looks different to me than it did in the summer because of the good players who have done it – and from my perspective I can’t ignore that.

“We look like we have a very strong squad on paper if everyone is fit. Everyone is not fit right now, and that affects what you want to do in January. I don’t expect too much business, both inbound and outbound, but it’s football and it’s January, so it’s unpredictable.

“We can’t predict what will happen with our own team, in terms of fitness and availability, so we have to be ready to act if necessary.”

There is also, for Howe, the consideration of disrupting a group dynamic that has propelled them so high in the league, with five wins on the spin for the World Cup.

Howe is pleased with the group’s chemistry and wary of upsetting it

“These are the tough decisions you have to make when you’re in my shoes.” he said. “You can sign a really good player, but the chemistry isn’t quite right and the team isn’t doing as well as maybe everyone predicted.

“You can’t manage to add new energy to the group and sometimes the group can look a little flat because you haven’t added anything to the dynamic, and that can change (things).

“So my thought is always – every transfer window – try to improve the squad if we can, but I am aware that the chemistry within the group is brilliant and I don’t want to disrupt that.”