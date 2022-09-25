Eddie Hearn warns Tyson Fury there is ‘NO CHANCE’ the Anthony Joshua fight will get signed on Monday
Eddie Hearn has hit back at Tyson Fury after the WBC heavyweight champion said Anthony Joshua has until Monday to sign the contract for a proposed fight between the pair.
Speaking during the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker event, Gypsy King insisted he was tired of setting contractual deadlines and would move on with another opponent if AJ did not agree to terms by Monday.
”I’m tired of setting deadlines. They either want this poxy match or they don’t.’ Fury said.
But Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn claims Fury’s comments are an attempt to hide that he is instead interested in fighting German heavyweight Mahmoud (formerly Manuel) Charr.
‘The convos are decent, moving in the right direction, but there is a long way to go.’ Hearn told seconds out.
‘Fury wants to fight Manuel Charr, that’s pretty obvious, and the public aren’t the smartest if they actually think otherwise.’
Although the long-speculated clash between the two best British heavyweights in a generation appeared to be the closest it has ever been to becoming a reality, Hearn explained that the fight will not take place if Fury’s Monday ultimatum was genuine.
‘I think there is no way this contract will be signed on Monday because there is still a lot to do
‘This fight takes time. We waited 10 days to get the contract… suddenly he wants it signed in 24 hours. No chance.’