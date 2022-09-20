Eddie Hearn: Tyson Fury’s camp are keen to see the Gypsy King fight Anthony Joshua ‘when he’s weak’

Eddie Hearn has admitted that part of Tyson Fury’s motivation in the fight against Anthony Joshua is catching him ‘when he’s weak’.

The undefeated Gypsy King (32-0-1, 23 KOs), who holds the WBC and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles, challenged Joshua to fight him in December – with AJ tentatively accepting the fight.

And Joshua’s promoter Hearn from Matchroom Boxing told DAZN that Fury’s camp want to see him fight his fellow Brit at the end of the year because they feel it’s a ‘good time to fight him’ – and admitted they may be right.

He said: ‘We received the contract (on September 15) which we are now reviewing and going back. There is a lot to add to that contract, but at least we have one.

‘It’s early days, we’re ready for that game, we’ve made it clear – if everyone is serious, you’ll see that game.

‘Absolutely this year – it’s the only choice we had, really. You know they want AJ when he’s weak, they want to feel like this is a good time to fight him.

“Maybe they’re right, maybe they’re wrong. We’ll see but work towards it and AJ will be out in December no matter what happens. We’re hoping it’s Tyson Fury but we’ll see.’

The proposed fight, to be in Cardiff on December 3, comes just over three months after Joshua was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Fury’s last fight was a technical knockout of Dillian Whyte in April. A unification fight between Fury and Usyk is unlikely to happen anytime soon as the Ukrainian insisted he wanted to spend more time with his family after beating Joshua.