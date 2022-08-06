Eddie Hearn reveals Derek Chisora TURNED DOWN the chance for a trilogy fight

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Derek Chisora ​​has turned down the chance for a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

The two heavyweight fighters originally fought in 2011 and 2014, with the youthful Fury winning both times at Wembley Arena and the ExCel center respectively.

Speaking with the Boxing SocialPromoter Hearn said: “Derek had an offer from the Tyson Fury camp, it wasn’t enough money and I’m not sure we’ll see that fight.

Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte with a brutal sixth round uppercut at Wembley in April

“It’s good to see Tyson keeping his options open.”

Fury and Chisora, who became close friends after their two fights, have faced a very public fallout after ‘Del Boy’ bet on Dillian Whyte to knock out the WBC heavyweight champion of the world during their fight in April at Wembley.

Fury told TalkSport in recent months, “Me and Derek Chisora ​​used to be comrades. I went to Monaco to support him. I went to Hamburg to support him.

“Then, as soon as I have a fight, he says, ‘I choose the other man.’ So Derek Chisora ​​can give me a kiss and if I see him I’ll punch him in the face.”

He added: “After the fight, he came to the after party and said this, that and a million more apologies. After all, you don’t do that to your friends.

“When you’re friends with someone, you support them. You don’t go with the other guy you don’t like anyway, you go with your boyfriend.

“After what he did, support Dillian Whyte to knock me out, with his house on it and all, as sure as he was, we’re not friends anymore. And if I see you, Derek, I’ll have to fight.”

Fury retired in the immediate aftermath of his sixth-round knockout win over Whyte at a sold-out Wembley, claiming his career in the ring was over after completing everything he set out to complete.

In recent months, however, there has been much speculation about the Gypsy King’s return to the ring.

Fury is said to be waiting for the outcome of the Usyk-Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia

Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum recently claimed the fighter was waiting for the outcome of Anthony Joshua’s Saudi Arabia rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 before making a decision on his next steps.

“I think he’s really on hold pending the outcome of the Usyk fight with Joshua, which is on the 20th. So again, let’s see what happens,” he said.

“We know that the Saudis paid a lot of money for the fight between Usyk and Joshua and we’ll see who wins that fight, and I know deep down Fury would want to fight the winner.

“And then there’s the question of where the fight will be and all that sort of thing, and that will pass after August 20th.”