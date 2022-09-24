Eddie Hearn ‘is SUING YouTuber Jake Paul’ for defamation after claims that Matchroom paid a judge

Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com

Jake Paul is reportedly being sued by Eddie Hearn following the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s claims that the Englishman’s company paid off a referee.

In the trial, seen by TMZPaul is alleged to have ‘made outrageously false and baseless allegations’ on 20 September.

The report says Hearn is suing for defamation and seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Paul made inflammatory comments to IFL TV that Hearn had paid referee Glenn Feldman – who was one of three judges for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch.

“Glenn Feldman shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win the fight when everyone who saw the fight said it wasn’t a split decision,” he said.

Boxing referee Glenn Feldman had his professionalism questioned by Paul earlier this week

‘This referee, Glenn Feldman, gives it to Anthony Joshua? It’s like a repeat offense here…it’s bulls***, Paul said.

“Obviously this guy is being paid by Matchroom Boxing and it’s a bold statement and an accusation that I don’t take seriously, but it’s just blatant. And they’re not even trying to hide it.’

The ‘repeat offense’ that Paul claims refers not only to Joshua-Usyk, but to a previous fight that Hearn and Paul co-promoted.

Feldman scored Amanda Serrano bout with Katie Taylor to benefit the Irish fighter in their undisputed title fight in April – Serrano is part of the American’s MVP stable.

The American judge controversially scored the Usyk-Joshua fight 115-113 in favor of the Brit despite the other two judges having Usyk ahead, with the Ukrainian ultimately retaining the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles with a split win – decision.

Talking about Matchroom Boxing YouTube Channel On Thursday, Hearn said: ‘What he said in relation to his allegations of corruption with Glen Feldman is completely unacceptable.

Paul has become a divisive and controversial figure since moving into the boxing sphere

‘We all laugh at Jake and he’s an average fighter but I’m telling you now what he said is unacceptable and it will be dealt with because we take this sport, our values ​​as a family seriously and we love the sport. boxing.

‘So it’s extremely damaging for me to come out with idiotic comments without even thinking about what he said and very disrespectful to us as a company and as a family.’

The pair have enjoyed a series of back-and-forth verbal sparring in recent months, but this time Paul has apparently crossed a line.

‘I am not prepared, as I would be on many occasions, to take what he says with a grain of salt on this occasion because it is out of order and totally disrespectful to the sport of boxing and to me and to us.’