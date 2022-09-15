Eddie Hearn claims Jake Paul WILL defeat UFC legend Anderson Silva in October

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed that Jake Paul will beat UFC Hall of Fame inductee Anderson Silva when the pair go head-to-head in the ring.

The bout marks the first time Paul has faced an opponent with professional boxing experience, but despite their past feuds, Hearn backed Paul to take the sixth win of his burgeoning career as a boxer.

Talk about The MMA hourHearn admitted that while he doesn’t know much about Silva’s background, Paul’s youth and athleticism will lead him to success on October 29.

Eddie Hearn has claimed Jake Paul (left) will beat Anderson Silva in October

The Matchroom Boxing promoter said Paul’s youth and strength will prove to be the deciding factors in the fight

“I don’t know enough about Anderson Silva, but he can do a little boxing from the sound of things,” Hearn said.

“To beat Anderson Silva, while boxing is still a very impressive part of his repertoire, he is still not a boxer and he is 47 years old. But he’s a tough guy, he’s got a huge profile, he can box and I think he’ll be competitive.

“I don’t think he beats Jake, because I think Jake is young, and I think he can hit a little, and I’m intrigued to see, and I like what Jake does. It’s a bit of him against the world.’

Hearn also praised Paul for his efforts to compete against a professional boxer in an attempt to legitimize himself

Matchroom’s boxing promoter further praised Paul’s efforts to legitimize himself as a fighter through his willingness to hire professional boxers.

“I just think Jake was a bit unlucky because he was trying to fight Tommy Fury, he was trying to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., and that would have given him the opportunity to say, ‘Actually, you have to respect me. now as a boxer.’

However, Hearn hasn’t always been so complimentary of the social media star turned budding boxer.

In May, Hearn called Paul an “average” fighter, even claiming it was “highly complementary” to his skills.

The fight with Silva marks the first time Paul has confronted an opponent with a professional boxing victory

Silva enjoyed an illustrious career in the UFC, becoming the promotion’s longest-reigning middleweight champion, winning 16 consecutive fights between 2006 and 2012.

Throughout his career, the Brazilian has also dabbled in boxing, amassing a 3-1 record since his 1998 debut.

Silva’s greatest triumph within the square circle came last year when he defeated former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via points in Mexico.