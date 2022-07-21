Eddie Hearn brands Tyson Fury’s offer to fight Anthony Joshua for free a lie

Eddie Hearn laughed off comments from Tyson Fury suggesting he would fight Anthony Joshua for free.

The Gypsy King said in a recent Instagram post that he would immediately sign a contract if there was a fight between the pair in which no money was made from the fight.

Fury has previously said he would retire if given £500m, and Hearn has pointed to Fury’s conflicting comments.

Tyson Fury has once again insisted he would come out of retirement to fight Anthony Joshua

However, Eddie Hearn says the suggestion to fight for free is a lie from the Gypsy King

He told the DAZN Boxing ShowHe’s a genius, Tyson Fury, because no one ever questions what he says.

“On the one hand he said you have to pay him £500 million to get out of retirement, and in the next sentence he says he will fight AJ for free on non-PPV. It’s absolutely brilliant.

“The only way Tyson Fury will fight again is for a bucket of money, and Tyson Fury will go to Timbuktu or Mars for a bucket of money.”

Fury announced his retirement from the sport after beating Dillian Whyte in April.

The heavyweight world champion has sent mixed messages about his future in the sport, but he is widely expected to return to the ring eventually.

In his Instagram post, Fury said: “This is a reaffirmation of what I’ve said about fighting Anthony Joshua for fk all in England.

“That’s how the fight happens, I’m signing the contract today, the fight should be free, free television and all tickets are free. If it happens, there will be no money to be made in this British historic battle.

“There are the conditions, I’m in the driver’s seat, take it or leave it. The ball is in your boys’ court, take it or leave it, I don’t give a damn. There’s the offer, peace out.’

Fury has talked about a future fight with Oleksandr Usyk or Joshua after the pair’s rematch

The Gypsy King still holds the WBC belt despite his retirement claim, saying last month it would cost a £500m fee to get him back in the ring.

He told talkSport: ‘I would probably want half a billion to come out of my pension. I’m telling you the truth, if you don’t want me to retire, it’ll cost half a billion.

“AJ’s bubble has burst, he’s been beaten twice. He’s not a virgin anymore, he’s been beaten from pillar to post by a fat man on three weeks’ notice and by a middleweight. If it’s half a billion, why don’t I say no?

“What you have to do is go get half a billion and then the gypsy king will come out and solve all his problems for him. Because if AJ is defeated by Usyk again, there will be only one man to redeem this great warring nation of the United Kingdom. I can solve all the problems, the shame and all those things that are going to happen.’

However, the Gypsy King said he would have to get £500 million to get out of retirement

Joshua is currently lining up to face Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Saudi Arabia on August 20.

While it is Joshua who Fury is clearly targeting, there will be calls for the Gypsy King to fight Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship if the Ukrainian wins one more time.

Usyk ambled to a unanimous decision win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their first fight last September to claim Joshua’s WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

Fury can now afford to keep his options open, while WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman insists the heavyweight will not rush into a decision about his future.