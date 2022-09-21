Eddie Betts insists he was NOT surprised by allegations surrounding Alastair Clarkson

Eddie Betts has spoken out about the explosive allegations against Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan, insisting he was not surprised by the latest development that has rocked the AFL.

Clarkson, 54, along with Brisbane coach Chris Fagan, are the subject of allegations surrounding their handling of several Indigenous players and their families during their time at Hawthorn.

A report by ABC Sport claims the review, commissioned by Hawthorn, contains allegations regarding Clarkson requiring a player to urge their partner to terminate their pregnancy and end their relationship.

Clarkson has denied the allegations against him and his arrival at North Melbourne has been delayed in response to Wednesday’s revelations, with former Indigenous AFL star Betts saying he did not find the news surprising.

“It was a tough read but I wasn’t surprised to be honest,” he said on AFL360. ‘As Aboriginal people we are not that surprised. We’ve faced these problems in many systems, in the education system, in the justice system, in the health system, and it comes back to what I’ve preached a lot, and that’s education.’

Betts – who revealed he spoke to AFL boss Gillon McLachlan on Wednesday – has now called on each club to launch their own external reviews into their treatment of past and present Indigenous players.

Clarkson is accused of telling a player to end the life of his unborn child while at Hawthorn

‘My heart goes out to these players for being brave, for speaking up and their families too, but it was really tough. It can happen in any club. If Shaun Burgoyne was at that football club and it slipped under the table then as a manager listening to him speak he was very devastated that these boys didn’t speak to him, if that was the case it can happen at any football club.

‘I think every football club should do a review like this. Every club should come out and do an external review, contact the indigenous players, the former indigenous players and see what that football club was like.’

Meanwhile, former Hawthorn player Jordan Lewis – who played under Clarkson with the club – says Wednesday’s revelations have upset his former teammates.

“The overall sentiment is devastating,” he said. ‘Having been involved with that football club and understanding the culture and the original players that were there and the love and care that we showed from a playing group point of view and then realizing that they had these experiences that we weren’t privy to with and I can honestly say hand on heart when it came out this morning… to a man that no one has ever heard of anything like that happening in our time there.

‘We as a gaming group were never comfortable with them so it is clearly disturbing if these allegations are true when it should have been a safe environment.