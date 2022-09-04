Ed Westwick is smothered with affection by new girlfriend Amy Jackson as the couple leave Heathrow

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Northern Italy’s winding canals were way behind on Sunday when Ed Westwick and new girlfriend Amy Jackson landed in London after a recent appearance at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

The couple sat side by side as they left Heathrow Airport with their designer luggage after the short flight back to the UK.

Westwick, 35, stood out in a bright red sweater as he pushed his suitcase, on which he had placed a Louis Vuitton leather bag, towards a waiting car.

Welcome back: Northern Italy’s winding canals were way behind on Sunday when Ed Westwick and new girlfriend Amy Jackson landed in London after a trip to Venice

The former Gossip Girl star added to his casual look with skinny gray jeans, while chunky suede sneakers topped it off.

Shielding his eyes behind heavily tinted sunglasses, Westwick appeared to be busy eating duty-free chocolate while girlfriend Jackson lovingly stroked his head.

The 30-year-old actress looked quintessentially stylish on her return flight, opting for a chic white blazer over a nautical striped Oxford shirt and high-slung jeans while fussing over her boyfriend’s neatly cropped hair.

Don’t mind me: as he shielded his eyes behind heavily tinted sunglasses, Westwick looked preoccupied as girlfriend Jackson fondly stroked his head

Clever: Westwick stood out in a bright red sweater as he pushed his suitcase, on which he had placed a leather Louis Vuitton bag, towards a waiting car

Calm: The former Gossip Girl star added to his casual look with skinny gray jeans, while chunky suede sneakers topped it off

Rumors of the couple’s dating started circulating in February, but they reportedly started seeing each other romantically in December 2021.

The couple met last December at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where they chatted during the closing ceremony during a screening.

In February, a source told The Sun on Sunday: “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They caught on right away.

Smitten: Rumors of the couple’s dating started circulating in February, but they reportedly started seeing each other romantically in December 2021

They have luggage: they appeared to have visited a handful of duty-free boutiques before leaving the airport on Sunday

Looks good: Jackson looked quintessentially stylish on her return flight, opting for a chic white blazer over a nautical striped Oxford shirt and high-rise jeans

Jackson starred in a series of Indian films, mainly in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, after auditioning for a film in a twist of fate in London.

She was previously in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, with the couple getting engaged in January 2019 and welcoming a son in September.

They broke up in 2021, before her relationship with Westwick began later that year.

Meanwhile, the actor was previously in a relationship with South African model and influencer Tamara Francesconi for two years, before also splitting up in 2021.

Tactile: Jackson couldn’t keep her hands off her boyfriend Westwick as they drove through the airport on Sunday

New Romance: The couple met last December at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia

Talented: Jackson starred in a string of Indian films mainly in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu – after auditioning for a London film in a twist of fate