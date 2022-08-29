Ed Sheeran’s neighbours count ‘number of time he uses his helicopter’ 

Many of us live next door to nosy neighbors. But if your neighbor is Ed Sheeran, who wouldn’t be tempted to glance out the window every now and then?

The singer, famous for songs like Thinking out loud and Shape of youhas a helicopter on his £3.7 million Suffolk estate called ‘Sheeranville’ – but officially he doesn’t have a helipad.

However, the own piece of land that he uses when taking off in his helicopter looks suspiciously like a helipad. At least, that’s what Ed’s neighbors seem to think.

Helicopters are allowed to take off and land at a “temporary” location, unless used for more than 28 days in a calendar year, according to the 1988 General Planning Development Ordinance.

His Suffolk home, where he lives with his wife Cherry Seaborn, includes five houses, a football field, an orchard, an outdoor kitchen, an entertainment area and a wildlife pound, about which there were complaints last year.

Ed Sheeran has a helipad behind his house, which his neighbors are watching. The singer is only allowed to use it 28 times a year, and they keep a record of his visits

Ed Sheeran’s Suffolk home, known as Sheeranville, the UK’s most Googled celebrity home, pictured

The singer, known for songs like Thinking out Loud and Shape of You, has a helicopter on his £3.7 million Suffolk estate called ‘Sheeranville’ (pictured) – but officially he doesn’t have a helipad. However, the own piece of land that he uses when taking off in his helicopter looks suspiciously like a helipad. At least, that’s what Ed’s neighbors seem to think

If Sheeran breaks the 28-day rule, he will have to apply for retrospective building permits, which will probably cost him a pretty penny.

And according to sources quoted in The sunit’s a concern that Ed should take seriously.

His neighbors are reportedly planning to betray him if they catch the singer making a 29th landing this year.

They record each time he lands and takes off, sources said.

“Some of Ed’s neighbors have counted the number of times he uses a helicopter,” said the quoted source. “He can’t seem to take a break when it comes to his house.

“Some of them have raised a stench about his plans before and now they’re on helicopter watch. If Ed lands more than 28 times a year, he must get a retroactive construction permit for the helipad.”

Ed’s house also has a soccer field and a wildlife pond.

When asked what a natural pond was, he said: ‘It’s gray, full of tadpoles and swamp material. I can get in, but it’s not a pool. It’s nature. Stormzy got in.’

A swimming pool would also have required planning permission, if Ed had one installed.

He added, “I just think people should mind their own business.”

Ed Sheeran gave a rare glimpse into his £3.7 million estate in East Suffolk called the ‘Sheeranville’ featuring a giant Pokémon Snorlax teddy

Sweet: Over the years, Ed has given his 32 million fans a glimpse of his home life and he shared a look at his £19.8 million Holland Park mansion in his music video for Put It All On Me with his wife Cherry Seaborn in 2019

Meow! Ed has also shared glimpses of his various properties from his two cats’ – Calippo and Dorito – Instagram

It’s not the first time Ed has had complaints from his neighbors.

In 2018, city officials challenged him over an outdoor sauna and pub-style sign on a Grade II listed barn.

He was told to apply for a building permit or remove it. Plans for a chapel were also rejected, before a revised plan was approved last fall.

Expanding his yard would have “little, if any, adverse impact on the amenities of adjacent properties,” the filing adds.

But an objection has been raised on behalf of Sheeran by Paul Smith of Apex Planning Consultants.

Smith said the new garden would “seem out of place in the village” and would “expand the village into the countryside in an unplanned and artificial way,” but added the singer was happy to compromise.

Representatives of Sheeran did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment before publication.