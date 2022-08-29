Ed Sheeran surprises fans with an impromptu appearance at an LGBTQ+ club in Warsaw

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ed Sheeran delighted fans Friday when he spontaneously performed at an LGBTQ+ club in the Polish capital Warsaw.

After two concerts on Friday at the city’s National Stadium, the 31-year-old singer went to the La Pose club where he let his hair down, drank beer and tequila with fans and danced and smoked cigarettes.

The Shape of You hitmaker cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt that showed his inked skin, along with black shorts and trainers.

Surprised: Ed Sheeran delighted fans on Friday when he performed spontaneously at an LGBTQ+ club in the Polish capital Warsaw

Nighttime show video of Ed wearing a baseball cap as he hops along to Kate Perry’s Teenage Dream.

Other clips show him dancing and chatting with clubbers, as well as taking selfies with fans.

The club’s owners told the local portal Plejda: ‘It was a spontaneous decision by Ed. From our information we know that he is a supporter of LGBT+ people in the world.

“He had a great time, he felt comfortable, without a lot of pressure from the fans. He is an extremely positive person who loves people.

Work: After performing two concerts on Friday at the city’s National Stadium, the 31-year-old singer went to the La Pose club

Night out: Ed lets his hair down, drinks beer and tequila with fans while dancing and smoking cigarettes

Fun: Video of the night show Ed wearing a baseball cap as he hops along to Kate Perry’s Teenage Dream

Fans: Other clips show him dancing and chatting with clubbers, as well as taking selfies with fans

They added: “We have decided not to play his hits.”

In addition to requesting chart positions from the DJ, he also paid for his own pints and shots.

They said, ‘Ed was very happy to have his beloved Patrontequila and he ordered it. Although we really wanted to receive him, he paid for all orders himself.’

Low-key: The Shape of You hitmaker cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt that showed off his inked skin, along with black shorts and trainers

Casual: He later added stylish black sunglasses to his look

The club’s owners told the local portal Plejda: ‘It was a spontaneous decision by Ed. We know from our information that he is a supporter of LGBT+ people in the world’

They added: “He had a great time, he felt comfortable, without a lot of pressure from the fans. He is an extremely positive person who loves people.’

Outing: in addition to requesting charts from the DJ, he also paid for his own pints and shots

Ed then flew back to the UK, leaving fans stunned when he took the stage at Reading Festival on Saturday with Bring Me The Horizon.

The star appeared onstage during the rock band’s headlining set to perform their remix of Ed’s hit hit Bad Habits.

Bring Me The Horizon returned the favor by bringing out the Perfect hitmaker after recently inviting the band to join him on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

Earlier on Saturday, Ed was mobbed by fans as he was pictured at Warsaw airport Saturday morning after a performance in the Polish city.