Ed Sheeran surprises fans as he joins Bring Me The Horizon on stage at Reading Festival  

Ed Sheeran left fans stunned when he took the stage at Reading Festival with Bring Me The Horizon on Saturday.

The 31-year-old singer appeared onstage during the rock band’s headlining act to perform their remix of Ed’s hit hit Bad Habits.

Bring Me The Horizon returned the favor by bringing out the Perfect hitmaker after recently inviting the band to join him on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

Ed’s surprise appearance followed days of rumors that he might appear at Reading Festival over the holiday weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, Ed was mobbed by fans as he was pictured at Warsaw airport Saturday morning after a performance in the Polish city.

But the singer was eager to fly back to join Bring Me The Horizon on the Main Stage West, and they didn’t leave fans disappointed as they put on a rocking show.

Ed cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans as he pulled out his hit song and played the electric guitar in front of a dramatic red backdrop.

Surprise! The singer, 31, took to the stage during the rock band’s headlining act to perform their remix of Ed’s popular hit Bad Habits.

Impressive show: Ed’s surprise appearance came after days of rumors he could be making an appearance at Reading Festival over the holiday weekend

Showing a flash of his tattooed arms, he styled his ginger locks in a tousled style as he gave an energetic performance on stage.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Skyes cut an edgy figure in black jeans and a jacket with white hearts sprayed over it.

He completed his ensemble with a black T-shirt with silver patterns over it and a set of silver necklaces.

Ed’s appearance proved that rumors of him joining the rock band on the Reading Festival stage were correct.

Energetic: Ed cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans as he pulled out his hit song and played the electric guitar in front of a dramatic red backdrop

Before his appearance, a source contradicted The sun: ‘Bring Me’s set is going to be one of the most electric of the weekend and is full of surprises.

“They’ve spoken to Ed and they’re hoping he can come out.

“The current plan is to take him to Reading tonight. It will be an incredible moment if they do it.”

The insider source also hit the ground running about how amazing their performance was at the Brit Awards.

Dancing: He flashed his tattooed arms and styled his ginger locks in a tousled style as he gave an energetic performance on stage

Rockers: Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Skyes cut an edgy figure in black jeans and a jacket with white hearts sprayed over it

“Ed and Bring Me’s Brit performance was great and they want to emulate that at the festival.”

Oli Sykes said, “We’re talking about it. We emailed each other and figured out what it might sound like and what it might be.’

“I think Ed is really excited about it and so are we.”

He also admitted that their BRIT’s performance, collaborating on a version of Ed’s hit “Bad Habits,” “turned out better than anyone could have hoped.”

Style: Oli completed his ensemble with a black T-shirt with silver patterns over it and a set of silver chain necklaces

Festival: Ed made his surprise appearance in Reading after performing in Warsaw in Poland

Oli claimed he was “elated to find out that pop megastar Ed is a true fan of Bring Me The Horizon and heavy metal in general.”

Rappers Dave and Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the festival last night with the main stages in Reading.

On the first day of the festival, Ed was standing 1,000 miles away on a stage in Warsaw.