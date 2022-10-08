Ed Sheeran shocks fans with an impromptu gig in his hometown of Ipswich

<!–

Ed Sheeran shocked fans when he performed an impromptu concert in his hometown of Ipswich, Suffolk, on Friday.

The singer, 31, who lives just half an hour away, walked the steps of the town hall after spontaneously buying a guitar for a local shop.

Passers-by who were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the global superstar praised the ‘humble’ hitmaker, who then gifted the instrument to a 10-year-old aspiring musician.

Unbelievable: Ed Sheeran, 31, shocked fans when he performed an impromptu gig in his hometown of Ipswich, Suffolk on Friday

One lucky member of the crowd told MailOnline: ‘A fabulous mini concert from Ed Sheeran in Ipswich Suffolk. His hometown. He just showed up at our town hall after buying a guitar from a local guitar shop.

“Such a humble guy to come to Ipswich and play us some of his great hits and finish it off by giving his guitar to an up-and-coming 10-year-old guitarist in the audience. Wow. Thanks Ed.’

Speaking on his Instagram Story shortly before, Ed explained: ‘I’m in Music World in Ipswich and I’ve just bought a guitar.’

Amazing: Passers-by lucky enough to catch a glimpse praised the ‘humble’ hitmaker, who then gifted the instrument to a 10-year-old aspiring musician

Surprise: The singer, who lives just half an hour away, walked up the steps to the town hall after spontaneously buying a guitar for a local shop

He continued: ‘I’m going to Ipswich High Street by the Town Hall and playing a free gig, anyone in Ipswich, come down.’

The mini concert comes as Ed surprised his German fans with an impromptu concert at Oktoberfest in Frankfurt last week.

The singer dressed for the occasion in a blue check shirt teamed with lederhosen and a traditional style hat as he took to the stage to sing his 2017 hit Perfect as well as the Backstreet Boys’ Everybody.

Amazing: A member of the crowd told MailOnline: ‘A fabulous mini concert from Ed Sheeran in Ipswich Suffolk. His hometown. He just showed up at our town hall after buying a guitar’

Short notice: Ed shared on his Instagram Story shortly before: ‘I’m at Music World in Ipswich and I’ve just bought a guitar’

Ed certainly let his hair down as he put on a very lively display at the party, with the star downing beers and commanding attention from the adoring crowd.

In a post shared on Instagram by the festival’s official account, the BRIT Award winner clutched a pint of beer as he posed with his starstruck devotees.

In their caption, the organizers had written: ‘Special guest Ed Sheeran with an exclusive performance at Frankfurt Oktoberfest #edsheeran #frankfurteroktoberfest #ffm.’

Ed had just played a sold-out gig at Deutsche Bank Park, having spent the last six months globetrotting across Europe as part of his +-=÷× Tour.