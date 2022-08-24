Ed Sheeran keeps things casual as he dines with a friend at Michelin starred Notting Hill restaurant

He is known for his amazing hit singles, impressive vocal skills and iconic ginger hair.

And on Tuesday night, Ed Sheeran, 31, kept it casual in a plain white tee and black cargo pants as he dined with a friend at the Michelin-starred Notting Hill restaurant Core by Clare Smyth.

With his signature tousled hair, the superstar singer seemed in good spirits as he walked out of the chic London eatery in a pair of new high-top sneakers.

Ed’s friend kept things calm for a while, wore a beige hoody with the word ‘Gangster’ on the chest and a baseball cap.

Fortunately for Ed and his friend, the fine dining restaurant has no dress code, as they prefer that guests can express their own individual style.

Run by former Gordon Ramsay chef Clare Smyth, the London venue has 3 Michelin stars and tasting menus start at £195 per person.

Clare hosted the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is widely regarded as one of the best female chefs in the world.

It comes after Ed and wife Cherry Seaborn, 30, revealed the surprising news of the birth of their second child on Instagram earlier this year.

The couple are proud parents of two daughters – Lyra Antarctica, two, and Jupiter, three months.

The Shape Of You hitmaker took to Instagram earlier this year to share a photo of a pair of white baby booties.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “I just want to let you all know that we’ve had another beautiful girl. We are both so in love with her, and overjoyed to be a family of 4 x’

The star had announced Lyra’s birth in a similar fashion, sharing a photo of her baby socks on a blanket alongside a post.

The couple reportedly only trusted their close relatives about the pregnancy.

Ed’s spokesperson confirmed: ‘Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful girl and are over the moon.

“They are so excited that Lyra has a sister and that the four of them are now enjoying some precious family time before Ed goes on tour again.

“We are very happy for them and we hope you can respect their privacy during this special time.”

The couple made their first outing as a foursome in June as the singer rocked his little one while strolling through Kensington Palace Gardens in London, while Cherry pushed their eldest daughter in a buggy.

The new family seemed in good spirits during the outing, as they made the most of the warm weather with a walk through the greenery, stopping to show Lyra the geese by the pond.

Ed and Cherry were childhood sweethearts and grew up together in the same city.

They rekindled their romance in 2014 and tied the knot five years later in a small ceremony.