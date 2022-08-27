Ed Sheeran is mobbed by fans at Warsaw airport ahead of rumoured surprise appearance

<!–

Bad habits singer, Ed Sheeran31, recently released bring me the horizon to join him on stage during the Brit Awards earlier this year, and now the favor is reportedly being returned.

Bring Me The Horizon is planning a special guest for their set on the Reading and Leeds Festival stage this weekend, and insiders say Ed could make an unscheduled appearance at both festivals with the rock band.

Amid the rumors, the singer was pictured Saturday morning at Warsaw airport after performing in the Polish city.

Jetting off: Ed ​​Sheeran as pictured at Warsaw airport on Saturday morning after performing in the Polish city amid rumors he will make a surprise appearance at Reading & Leeds Festival

A source told The sun “Bring Me’s set is going to be one of the most electric of the weekend and packed with surprises.”

“They’ve spoken to Ed and they hope he can get out.”

“The current plan is to take him to Reading tonight. It will be an incredible moment if they do it.”

Rock on: Bring Me The Horizon is planning a special guest for their set onstage this weekend, and insiders say Ed could make an unplanned appearance

The insider source also hit the ground running about how amazing their performance was at the Brit Awards.

“Ed and Bring Me’s Brit performance was great and they want to emulate that at the festival.”

Bring me the horizon, guided by Oli Sykesis the headliner of the Main Stage West in Reading Saturday and Leeds on Sunday.

To appear? A source told The Sun: ‘Bring Me’s set will be one of the most electric of the weekend and packed with surprises’

Flying home? Ed was greeted by fans as he went to the airport on Saturday

Performance of a lifetime: The source stated: ‘Ed and Bring Me’s Brit performance was amazing and they want to emulate it again at the festival’

Oli Sykes said, “We’re talking about it. We emailed each other and figured out what it might sound like and what it might be.’

“I think Ed is really excited about it and so are we.”

He also admitted that their BRIT’s performance, with whom they collaborated on a version of Ed’s hit ‘Bad Habits’, turned out better than anyone could have hoped.’

Oli claimed he was “elated to find out that pop megastar Ed is a true fan of Bring Me The Horizon and heavy metal in general.”

Rappers Dave and Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the festival last night with the main stages in Reading.

On the first day of the festival, Ed was standing 1,000 miles away on a stage in Warsaw.