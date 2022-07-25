Ed Sheeran enjoys a boozy night of impromptu karaoke at an upmarket restaurant in Belgium

Ed Sheeran enjoyed a boozy night out in Belgium on Thursday night while on his way to Michelin-starred restaurant The Jane Antwerp.

And diners at the chic eatery got more than they bargained for at his performance, as the 31-year-old Grammy winner kicked off an impromptu karaoke and DJ session.

On Instagram, the Thinking Out Loud singer admitted to drinking “a load of wine” when he turned the laid-back spot into a rave for the evening.

Restaurant-goers documented the wild night on social media, when Ed was filmed singing Mario’s Let Me Love You in the kitchen with a group of chefs and crew members.

And he took karaoke one step further, then stepped onto the ground floor of the restaurant, which has been rated 23rd in the world, to give guests a performance.

The hitmaker got the guests dancing and performed tunes like ABBA’s Dancing Queen, Outkast’s Hey Ya!, Sweet Caroline and his own song Shape Of You.

Once Ed got the guests on their feet, it turned into a concert, later hitting the decks to do a DJ set as they sang and danced along.

“Come on, we all know this one,” the artist shouted as he played Backstreet Boys’ hit I Want It That Way.

After an evening debrief the next morning, a giggling Ed took to Instagram Reels to explain the impromptu concert and shared that the evening kicked off as he set out with Chef Gaggan Anand.

‘He [Gaggan] bought a load of wine. I really didn’t want to drink that much. It is actually the 23rd best restaurant in the world. And it’s, very, very, like, serene and calm,” Ed explained.

Continuation: ‘Everyone is sitting there having a nice, quiet and relaxed meal. The chef came up to me and he said “yes I DJ” so I thought “oh can we do some karaoke?”.

‘Yes. It just became a kind of rave. You can’t really plan these things,” the star shared, writing “Every night is a loose one” alongside the video.

Strike a pose: He also posed for selfies with restaurant chefs and staff, after managing to get everyone in a good mood

Looking back: During an evening debriefing the next morning, a giggling Ed took to Instagram Reels to explain the impromptu concert

He also posed for selfies with chefs and restaurant staff after managing to get everyone in the mood.

Ed spent the night in Antwerp before performing the following two evenings at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

After performing for 110,000 people in the Belgian capital for two nights, the singer is going to Paris this week to continue his tour.