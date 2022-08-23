Ed Sheeran discusses being naked, growing up ginger, his love of B*witched on Gogglebox

<!–

He’s one of the most famous singers in the world, but it’s fair to say that Ed Sheeran is still one of the most down to earth people in the industry.

Ed appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with singer Anne-Marie, 31, and really showed his funny side in an episode that was repeated on E4 Sunday, after first airing in July 2021.

Ed, also 31, really outdid himself this time talking about being naked, growing up with ginger and singing along to B*witched.

He said to Anne-Marie: ‘I feel like growing ginger, you have to have a personality. Because if you don’t, what have you got?’

Anne-Marie said, ‘You know what, you’ve made it okay for kids to be ginger. You have done the world a lot of good.

“If you can’t make people laugh… mate, I was glasses, ginger, stutter…”

The friends also talked about giving birth on the show – Ed is now a father of two.

Anne-Marie said, ‘When it comes to seeing one come out of your m***e. I think that’s what traumatized me at school because of that.’

Ed – who first appeared on the show in 2017 – replied, “Your mom did it, my mom did it. I think it’s incredible. Women are far superior to men.’

Anne-Marie said, “But the hole is going…” as she held out her hands.

During the show, Ed and Anne-Marie got to hear a clip from the Celebrity Karaoke Club in which a large number of celebrities sing along to hits.

They were thrilled to see B*witched being one of the songs and the pair sang along and hopped on the couch to get it really right.

One viewer tweeted: ‘Ed Sheeran clearly loves that B*witched song – he wrote Galway girl that sounds similar and just as cheesy.’

But there was more to come, when the couple watched a clip from Naked Attraction in which a guy selects who they’re attracted to based on parts of their naked bodies.

And unsure of any of the sights he saw, Ed said, “I’d hate my b*ll bags if I looked like that.”

Anne-Marie replied, “They will when you’re 80.”

Ed laughed and said, “That went from 0-100 really fast.”

Ed is known to live in rural Suffolk with his wife Cherry and their two daughters on a £3.7 million estate.

And when he’s not jet-setting around the world, Ed said he’s nostalgic when he drives back to Suffolk.

He said, “It’s weird when I drive back to Suffollk and smell the pig’s ***. It really gives me nostalgic feelings.’

“You’re weird,” she said.

“Yeah, I know I’m weird.”