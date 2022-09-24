Ed Sheeran, Alan Shearer and hating beer! Mark Wood opens up on life inside and outside the rope 

In Mark Wood’s new book Tree lifeopens up the English fast bowler to life inside (and outside) the ropes.

He reveals why he was put on a washing machine during the 2019 World Cup final, how most cricketers want to be footballers and the joy of rubbing it into the Aussies.

Here are some exclusive excerpts…

In Mark Wood’s new book Tree lifethe English fast bowler reveals plenty of anecdotes

Buns with a beer

My last beer came when we won the World Cup in 2019. Not by choice. Throughout the build-up to the final, Stokesy was against me. Even in the morning the game.

‘If we win, you’ll have a beer!’ I kept telling him, ‘Ner, man,’ but he wouldn’t listen. He’s not an easy man to say no to, and it wasn’t something I wanted to budge on, so we went round and round. Eventually I got tired of him going on so I said yes.

Mark Wood (L) celebrates with Liam Plunkett after England won the 2019 World Cup

He didn’t let me forget, did he? That night we’re all in the dressing room and Stokesy collars me, hands me a beer and says, “Good – look away”. Even the smell. God – how can you? Any of you? It’s disgusting. But since we wouldn’t be there celebrating a historic victory without him, I suppose I can do it for him.

I nursed it for three hours so it was 30ºC when I was done. Proud and a little sick, I went to Stokesy and said, ‘There you are,’ and handed him the empty bottle. Of course he had no idea what I was up to – he was a few sheets to the wind at this point. Understandably.

Rub it into rivals

I would like to say that most victories are celebrated with grace. But there are times when you’ve beaten a rival and want to rub it in. And that’s OK in my book.

Before the 2015 Ashes, there was this video of Shane Watson and Steve Smith talking in Australia. “We have all departments covered,” they said. “I don’t think they even come close to us, to be honest.”

Well, we had a chance, as it turned out, to win back the urn in the fourth Test at Trent Bridge. I ended up bowling Nathan Lyon for the last wicket – a moment to close my first summer as an England player.

There was a speaker system in the dressing room that we could all plug our phones into. Over the course of the afternoon (and night), someone brought up the video of Watson and Smith saying what they said, then someone else would follow it with the clip of Zach Galifianakis doing a hissing laugh from his movie Dinner for Schmucks. We must have played that 150 times that night. I can still hear it now: ‘I don’t think they’ll even get close to us.’ Beautiful.

Do you want to be football players

When the batsman drops the ball around the wicket and goes for a quick run, the best way to get the ball on the stumps for a run-out when you are a bowler in your follow-through is to kick it. As most cricketers aspire to be footballers, it is a common sight.

I can’t tell you why or when it started, but every time I’m in that position I call out the name of a famous Newcastle United footballer. Sometimes it’s ‘Shearer!’, ‘Aprilla!’ or ‘Ketsbaia!’ (the Georgian striker best known for kicking seven shades out of a promotional hoard after scoring a last-minute winner against Bolton in 1998). If I get one on my left foot it’s ‘Ginola!’

Wood supports AFC Wimbledon as his father resembled their former goalkeeper Hans Segers

I have to say I’m not a Newcastle fan – I support AFC Wimbledon because blue is my favorite color and when I got a Premier League sticker book when I was younger I realized my dad looked like their goalkeeper Hans Segers.

The washing machine

Many of us remember where we were during the miraculous 2019 World Cup final chase. About 30,000 people were at the ground chewing their nails. Millions more did the same at home. Many of you would have been crowded around a TV or radio at your cricket club or found an Irish pub on holiday.

But for an hour into England’s first 50-over World Cup final for 25 years, when Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler rebuilt with a 110-run partnership for what would be the most dramatic victory in English cricket history, I sat on a sink. machine.

“Are you moving?” asks the changing assistant who was just trying to do her job and wash the towels to make sure we had fresh supplies.

“I can’t, mate.”

“But… I have to throw them in and get them dry by the end of the day,” he says, carrying a large basket of laundry.

“You don’t understand, mate. I’ve got to stay here. We win.’

Wood’s new autobiography, which is available for purchase now, is divided into “How to…” chapters.

“Can I at least turn it on while you sit on it?”

‘Go for it. Honestly mate – if I move now and one of these two gets out, it’s all on me.’

It walks, rushes and jumps while I’m on top trying to pull myself together.

So here are two of the best white ball batters in the world out there turning a final and I’m bobbing up and down on a machine this kid has set to ‘quick spin’. The chaperone ended up staying, as did another, and their chat helped calm my nerves as the runs picked up speed. But I couldn’t offer anything – the vibrations meant I talked like that all the time. ‘SHOT STOKESY!’ ‘COME ON JOOOOOS!’

Hurry bowling fast

Fast bowling changes everything around you. Batters have less time to react and are more likely to make plays on balls they shouldn’t. You also have that fear factor. You can hurt people, which is not a great thing to be proud of, but it comes into the equation with short-pitch bowling, where you can target the body for dismissals. It disrupts the rhythm and knocks them out of their comfort zone.

In the last Ashes Test of the 2021-22 series, I got Usman Khawaja out with a bouncer that almost took his head off. That evening I got back to the hotel and shared a lift with Justin Langer, Australia’s coach. He smiled at me and said, ‘Wow, that bouncer was a badass.’

Fast bowlers have the fear factor and can hit a batter out of their comfort zone

When you’re in the zone, there’s nothing like it. You cannot feel the grass under your feet. Your legs feel light. You don’t even feel like you’re sprinting. All you can feel is the build up, build up… and then WHOOSH! That publication.

Ed Sheeran has my bat

We were in New Zealand and Danny Reuben, the media manager, comes into the dressing room in a panic. ‘Ed Sheeran wants a bat!’

He was in New Zealand on tour and he wanted a bit of memorabilia as he is a cricket fan. Anyway, Danny has come to us and asked us for one because he knows that a dough won’t give up easily, even for a world famous musician. So I said, ‘Okay, he can have this bat. But I want a guitar in return. Swapsies.’

Danny was, “No problem.” Did I get it? None! I have given up this bat which hit Mitchell Johnson for six and got nothing in return. That bat should have been mounted on a wall. And instead it will probably be used to knock around apples and oranges on Sheeran’s tour bus. I will never forgive Danny for that.

I gave Ed Sheeran my bat while we were in New Zealand, but I never got his guitar in return

Illustrative Opponents

Someone like Virat Kohli makes you feel like you are in a fight. He’s in your face even when he’s not saying anything. He has a confrontational style. Every limit feels like a punch to your gut and it’s up to you to shake it off.

At the other end of the spectrum is New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. He’s one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet, but he’s annoying in every other way. It feels like he’s slamming a barn door. He seems to hit every ball out of mid on. But worst of all, he makes you think you’re bowling much slower because it’s so easy for him.

Steve Smith is like that. I’ve taken him out a few times, but you can always count on him hurting us. He is so awkward to bowl in because the pace never seems to affect him. You have to get everything right. You spend weeks preparing for this one delivery to get him out. It’s quite draining.

One batter who gives me nightmares is Rohit Sharma. His bat is wider, thicker and springier than everyone else’s. He has all the classic strokes and can hit sixes with ease. It’s annoying that he’s so good to look at. I’ll go through the highlights and think, ‘Oh, what a shot’ and then realize it’s against me.

Excerpted from The Wood Life by Mark Wood, published by Allen & Unwin at £20. © Mark Tree 2022. To order another copy £18 (offer valid until 01/10/22; UK P&P free on orders over £20), visit www.mailshop.co.uk/books or call 020 3176 2937