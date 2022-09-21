Ed Barnard castles Nottinghamshire’s ambitions as title canter takes a twist

Nottinghamshire 128 (Barnard 4-26, Pennington 4-31) and 129 for 6 (Hameed 58; Gibbon 3-25) runs Worcestershire 390 (Roderick 102, D’Oliveira 85; Ball 3-60, Hutton 3-86) by 133 runs

A long journey begins with the first step, but the last yards are often the most arduous. Nottinghamshire have been prohibitive favorites to win Division Two for so long that it seems impertinent to question their credentials now. Still, after the sort of extraordinary day this most serene of grounds seem to specialize in, it’s fair to wonder if Middlesex might yet nose ahead of Steven Mullaney’s side in the final stretch. Because while Tim Murtagh’s side had the better of their game against Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire’s batsmen twice collapsed to Brett D’Oliveira’s attack like a bunch of over-emotional divas on Oscars Night.

The day’s drama was as rich as the New Road carrot cake, so perhaps it was fitting that most of it took place in the afternoon session, when the famous Ladies Pavilion opens for business amid tumult and hunger. In reply to Worcestershire’s 390, Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 128, losing their last six wickets for 39, four of them in 13 balls from Ed Barnard. However, the start of the unraveling had begun two overs before lunch when Ben Slater tried to whip a good length ball from Dillon Pennington to leg and lost his middle stump. It was a careless shot, but no more than one or two of those that followed in the afternoon session. And no more than was played after tea as Nottinghamshire declined to 66 for 5 before looking to regain a shade, only to lose Haseeb Hameed, their last serious bulwark against defeat, five overs from close.

All this is not to detract from the excellence of D’Oliveira’s bowlers or the way they were supported in the field. Never was this better illustrated than half an hour after lunch when Joe Clarke tickled Pennington down the leg side and Gareth Roderick dived across to make a superbly athletic catch in his left glove. Such dismissals inspire a fielding while infecting batsmen with the belief that this is not their day.

Thus, five overs after Clarke was dismissed, Lyndon James played no shot to a ball from Martin Waite and lost his off-stump.

Four overs later, Mullaney thus drove Barnard hesitantly and was caught at slip by Ed Pollock.

And with that, Tom Moores tried to let his third ball from Barnard pass unaffected, but instead it deflected onto his stumps.

The breakdown gained momentum of its own and the New Road crowd, many of them veterans of the Shantry’s Match and other days under a friendly sun, clapped wildly and stared at each other in ecstatic disbelief.

Suddenly one wished that Sir Andrew Strauss, he of the High Performance Review, had been at New Road to witness the excellence of Worcestershire’s sailors on a course that offers them a bit of help. He might also have admired the technical precision of Roderick, the home centurion, and Hameed in rejecting those skills and making runs when it mattered and when such performances were difficult. One wishes Strauss could have seen the excellence of the format he denigrates and wishes to diminish. It was hoped that he might have seen the enjoyment this game brought to so many and the sheer happiness that spreads across the country as six months of valiant sport reaches a climax. Maybe he would have thought again. Then again, he might need to be told some hard truths by the county officials and by the members, some of whom have given much of their lives to this. If so, so be it. It is absolutely so. Actually bring it up.

Back to this wonderful day’s cricket, for still Barnard was not done. If this was his parting gift to Worcestershire before he moves up the M5 to Edgbaston, it was the nicest gift. Hameed had battled away in characteristic fashion for over two hours and had reached a thousand first-class runs for the season when he also drove a shade wild at Barnard and edged to Roderick. Hutton was yorked next ball to leave his side on 99 for 8 and by now almost everyone in the ground, including the batters, expected wickets to fall.

Barnard’s figures read 4 for 3 at one stage and it took three big sixes from Liam Patterson-White to spoil them a little. However, nothing could spoil the audience’s enjoyment. Pennington returned to take the last two wickets and the decision to enforce the follow-on was announced to the crowd almost before the last player had left the field for a late tea.

The cricket that follows a follow-on is sometimes anti-climactic as a batting side dons a hair shirt and fights for respectability. This second night was different. Ben Gibbon made sure of that. Gibbon, if he hasn’t crossed your radar, is 22 years old and was playing second-team cricket for Lancashire before Worcestershire, in their endearing way, took a swipe at him. Perhaps he deserved it, because Gibbon wanted to be a county cricketer so badly that he spent three years working on a construction site to make ends meet while trying to make it happen. One wonders if he would have had the chance in a brave new world where there are fewer games and fewer first-class counties. But then you could say the same about Chris Rushworth or Jack Leach or Ben Compton or….

Doesn’t matter for the moment. This was the kind of night that justifies any amount of hod-carrying. In his fifth over, Gibbon bowled Slater, who was late on the shot; in his seventh he got Matthew Montgomery to play on; in his eighth he had Clarke caught behind down the leg side for the second time on the day after he fell into the trap bowling on the hip.