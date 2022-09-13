Eczema relief: Baby suffers severe scalp and face eczema until using ‘miracle’ cream

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A four-month-old girl had such severe eczema that she left her pillow bloodied and cried uncontrollably before discovering a “miracle cure.”

Millie Zeifel’s mom Jen, 35, said her daughter had eczema on her face and scalp that “scabs and comes out in yellow lumps.”

“Millie’s face is getting so painful she can’t stop crying,” Mrs. Zeifel said.

Four-month-old Millie Zeifel (above) had severe eczema that affected her face and scalp

Millie’s mom, Jen, said her daughter would cry uncontrollably and leave pillows covered in blood because of her dry skin

“She claws her face and scalp, her pillow is sometimes covered in blood.”

Australia has one of the biggest eczema problems in the world, with about a third of the population diagnosed with the debilitating skin condition.

People with eczema often suffer from chronic itching, rashes, weeping sores and rough skin.

Ms Zeifel said the scalp cream and an eczema and psoriasis cream from Australian skincare brand MooGoo have been miracle products for relieving Millie’s eczema.

Ms Zeifel said four-month-old Millie’s eczema is getting so irritated that it’s ‘leaking scabs and in yellow lumps’

Millie’s eczema mainly affects her scalp and face, but can spread all over her body if her skin is extremely irritated

“As soon as I apply it to her face, it immediately calms down and the redness disappears. It’s great and really comforts her,” she said.

“Because she has so thick hair, I massage it into her hair and scalp as a conditioner, leave it on for a few hours, then comb it out. It comes out very easily, and then I wash her hair.’

Melody Livingstone, CEO of MooGoo, said she has noticed the rise of eczema patients.

“Australia has one of the highest incidences of eczema in the world, and it’s only getting worse – 50 years ago, only one in ten Australian children had it,” she said.

Ms. Zeifel said MooGoo’s scalp cream and an eczema and psoriasis cream “instantly soothes (Millie’s rash) and the redness disappears”

Mrs. Zeifel used MooGoo’s Scalp Cream and an Eczema and Psoriasis Cream to clear Milie’s eczema

‘Eczema can have a variety of causes, including climate, lifestyle, hygiene and genetics. The skin can easily become infected, causing pain, inflammation and sleep deprivation.

‘Research shows that the number of cases of eczema is increasing worldwide, but we do not know why.

‘There are more people with eczema than ever before – we sell an eczema cream every two minutes.

“Because there is no proven cure for eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis, education and symptom control is critical.”