Eczema leaves Mornington Peninsula mum in so much pain she’s unable to wear shoes: pustulosis

A mother of six who suffers from a rare skin condition has shared her experience of living with the pain of eczema.

Nicole Preece, 34, is currently unable to wear most types of shoes due to extreme blistering on her feet and hands.

She lives with a rare form of eczema, palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP), which she was diagnosed with minutes after the birth of her daughter.

The condition causes massive blisters and burns on parts of the body.

Nicole Preece (pictured), 34, said she looks like a ‘burn victim’ because of her painful skin condition

About six years ago, Ms. Preece saw her first flare-up of eczema right after the birth of her daughter.

After two years of trying to cope, she went into remission for the skin condition before it returned in 2021.

Psoriasis covering her hands and feet failed to respond to regular treatments, with Ms Preece going to great lengths to try to calm the symptoms, including trying a pill intended for cancer patients that caused her hair to fall out.

With over 15,000 followers on Instagram, Ms. Preece has taken to the platform to normalize and spread awareness about skin conditions and other life experiences.

Ms Preece, from the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, said she can’t wear anything but sneakers because her shoes are so uncomfortable.

“I would love to be able to wear thongs and play on the beach with my kids without pain,” she said.

“I look like a burn victim. I even have to wash my hair with gloves in the shower.

“It sounds stupid, but it’s the little things that really destroy me.”

Nicole Preece (pictured) shared her experience with psoriasis on Instagram, spreading awareness and normalizing the condition

She said the “little things” bring her down. Pictured is her hand with sores from her condition

Ms Preece suffers from a rare form of eczema that causes huge blisters on her hands and feet

The current climate also plays a role in her flare-ups, with both warmer and cooler weather affecting her skin.

“It’s a catch 22, because eczema gets better in warmer weather, but psoriasis gets worse,” she said.

‘It really depends on how your body reacts.

“In the first flare-up, I tried over 60 different diets, treatments, and natural ‘cures,’ which made it worse, so they gave me a drug designed for cancer patients.”

After years of trying products, both over-the-counter and natural, Ms. Preece has not been able to heal her skin as such, but has found some relief in a natural product and some curious shower additives.

Nicole Preece hopes sharing her experience with psoriasis will help normalize the condition

Mom of six Nicole Preece shows the sores on her hand caused by her rare skin condition

Using a specific eczema-targeted lotion from MooGoo has helped calm her outbreaks, but she has yet to find something that can “cure” it completely.

She said she reached out to someone in the US who suffered from the same condition, who recommended that she use oats in her shower routine to calm her blistering.

“He told me to put oats in a sock and put it over the spout in the shower,” she said.

“They help soothe the skin, and eating them helps too.”

She hopes to encourage her followers on Instagram to be more understanding of people, even if it may seem “a little rushed” to others.

“Other people don’t see how it can slowly affect your mental health, and that’s a great thing.”