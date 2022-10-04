Ecuador prison clash leaves at least 15 dead, 20 injured

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A clash between inmates armed with guns and knives at Latacunga Prison in central Ecuador left at least 15 dead and 20 injured on Monday, authorities said.

Officials attribute the fighting to national and international drug trafficking groups that have turned Andean nation’s prisons into the scene of repeated massacres as the groups fight for power and drug distribution rights.

Ecuador’s National Penitentiary confirmed the death toll at Latacunga Prison, 80 kilometers south of the capital Quito. Officers are still searching the prison pavilions for bodies.

Videos have been posted on social media showing gunshots and the screams of inmates.

According to the penitentiary, some 316 inmates were murdered in Ecuador’s prisons last year. There have been 90 deaths so far this year. The worst massacre took place last September at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, killing 125 inmates.

The Ecuadorian prison system was designed for about 30,000 people, but as of last month, some 35,000 prisoners have been held in 53 state prisons.

