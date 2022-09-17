Ecuador launches floating islands to save smelly Guayaquil estuary

When night falls and the tide dies, the smell around the Guayaquil estuary can make you feel sick.



On the banks of the dark and murky waters of the Guayaquil Estuary, volunteers trudge through the mud as they glide over wooden platforms.

On board are crucial seedlings that could save the 70-kilometer-long polluted artery outside Ecuador’s main port city.

Environmental engineer Angela Cevallos is leading the effort to save the estuary with these “floating islands,” which are embedded with red mangrove seedlings.

The plant is known for its long roots that can absorb pollutants while helping to create an aquatic ecosystem, allowing other plants and animals to thrive.

“These islands are the means of transportation and the propagules (seedlings) do the work,” says Cevallos, who leads the project at Holy Spirit University, her alma mater.

For decades, tons of garbage, feces and heavy metals have been dumped into the water around Guayaquil, which is home to 2.8 million people.

But despite several previous conservation efforts and millions of dollars in investment, the estuary is still threatened by pollution.

“Guayaquil has grown at the base of this estuary and we can’t let it die,” says architect Patricio Rosero, who designed the biodegradable wooden platforms.

Volunteers carry the two-metre-long platforms on their backs one by one to the water’s edge.

Ten platforms are tied together with rope made from banana peels.

Wearing a long-sleeved shirt and white boots, Cevallos, 23, wades in the green mud to slowly push the platforms into place.

Each “island” is filled with 23 red mangrove seedlings, which should form thin trunks within four months.

“The mangrove is a noble habitat. It can regenerate and absorb pollutants,” Cevallos said.

“I’ll be back to test the water to see if there’s less pollution.”

1000 times the allowed contamination

Half a century ago, fishermen caught snook and corvina in the estuary, while children frolic in the natural pools.

“My father took my three siblings and myself to Puerto Liza and there he taught us to swim. The water was crystal clear and fresh,” recalls Lucenia Haro, 75, a retired teacher.

But then the large-scale construction began, fueled by politicians trying to win over new voters.

Entire neighborhoods were built at breakneck speed, but without connected sewers.

Even today, the pipes that transport the wastewater run directly into the estuary, where 300,000 people live along the coast, many in extreme poverty.

According to figures from the Guayaquil Mayor’s Office, nearly 35,000 tons of waste were collected from the estuary between May 2019 and July 2022.

The biggest source of pollution is sewage.

“Secret connections have been closed and diverted to the sewage system,” said Maria Fernanda Rumbea, head of the local environmental organization.

According to Cevallos’ analysis, the area where the floating islands are located contains 1,000 times the allowable amount of coliform bacteria, which live in the feces and can contaminate the water.

Conservation Efforts

It is not the first time such platforms have been sent into the estuary.

In 2014, the Ministry of Environment installed some metal platforms, but they failed due to lack of maintenance.

Earlier this year, the Higher Polytechnic School of the Coast launched an initiative to reforest the estuary with marine algae.

“We want to know whether the algae can improve the germination rate of the mangroves,” said researcher Edwin Jimenez at the university.

According to Rumbea, the Municipality of Guayaquil is also carrying out its own conservation project, beginning with the construction of its sewage treatment plant.

When night falls and the tide dies, the smell is sickening.

And yet the estuary and its vegetation continue to resist pollution. It remains the only stormwater drainage system, preventing potentially catastrophic flooding during the country’s rainy season.

“Had it not been for the estuary and its stinking trees, dozens of houses and buildings would have disappeared some time ago,” Jimenez said.

