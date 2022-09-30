Ecuador could be KICKED OUT of the World Cup ahead of the tournament opener against Qatar

Ecuador can be kicked out of the World Cup just 10 days before they face Qatar in the opening match of the tournament.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has appealed by the Chilean and Peruvian federations against a FIFA ruling last month that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo was in fact eligible to play in the eight qualifiers for which he was selected.

CAS did not provide a timetable for appointing judges and organizing a hearing, although both sides have appealed for a decision before November 10.

Chilean officials claim to have documents proving that Castillo is Colombian and that Ecuador should declare all eight games he played as 3-0 defeats.

That legal argument was rejected by FIFA’s disciplinary committee in June and confirmed two weeks ago by FIFA’s appeal judges.

Ecuador finished fourth in the South American qualifying group in March and claimed direct entry into the World Cup.

Days later they were drawn into Group A with Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.

If the qualifiers were forfeited, the revised points tally would lift Chile from seventh to fourth.

Peru, meanwhile, finished fifth and has asked CAS for Ecuador’s place in the final as the second highest placed South American team under the current standings.

Peru lost a play-off to Australia.