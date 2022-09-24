Ecstatic Parramatta coach Brad Arthur pinpoints the moment that made the Eels premiership contenders

The 28-year-old welcomed his daughter over FaceTime before the preliminary final

Star half Mitch Moses chose to play and sacrificed being present at the birth of his first child

Eels coach Brad Arthur has revealed the moment in Round 22 that sparked his side to an NRL grand final charge – amid a massive commitment from fly-half Mitch Moses, who missed the birth of his first child.

Parramatta survived the North Queensland heat, humidity and furious comeback from the Cowboys to win by four points at the end of a brutal preliminary final in Townsville.

Eels coach Brad Arthur and club captain Clint Gutherson speak to the media after their 24-20 preliminary final win over the Cowboys

The Eels now have a chance to end a premiership drought and shake off a 36-year club hoodoo that has scarred legends like Nathan Hindmarsh and Nathan Cayless.

Coach Arthur is confident Parramatta’s best performance can bring glory.

“I know we have a football team in there and if they front read their effort and play for each other, I think our footwear is good and good enough to win,” the 48-year-old said after the match.

Since a disappointing Round 21 defeat to South Sydney, the Eels have lost just one game to defending premiers Penrith.

Mitch Moses fires up after Reagan Campbell-Gillard scored a try against North Queensland on Friday night

It was his players’ desire and desire to defend their try line until the final whistle that made the coach stand up.

‘We really wanted it. You could tell, Arthur said.

‘I’ve seen it in their eyes since the (42-6) win over the Bulldogs in Round 22.

But we’ve still got 80 minutes of our lives, you know, so it’s a real possibility for us next week. And that’s the only thing we’re worried about at the moment.’

The 227-game manager was blown away by star fly-half Mitch Moses, who ‘made a massive sacrifice’ by missing the birth of his daughter to play on Friday night.

Mitch Moses and his partner Bri Gardoni have welcomed their first child – but Moses was more than 2000km away

‘We got on the plane yesterday. [Moses’s partner] Bri was close the other day. I spoke to him today and I said, ‘Mate, we’re sending you home’,” Arthur revealed.

‘I don’t want to be rude because the birth of his new daughter is so important to him and his family, but the other part of his family are his mates. At least we made sure the sacrifice he made was worth it.’

The 28-year-old had been through a tough week, having laid her grandmother to rest on Monday before her daughter’s birth on Friday.

Shaun Lane and Mitchell Moses embrace after final whistle, cementing Eels place in 2022 NRL finals

Before the match, Moses welcomed his daughter via FaceTime and will now have a crack at a premiership title, the first of his nine-year career.

Before warm-ups, the former Tiger was seen cradling a football and taking the field with the added pressure of being a father.

The 197-game No. 7 was visibly nervous during his first touches, starting two final game kicks out wide, a mistake rarely seen by a player of such experience and skill.

If the Eels are to win next week, Moses will get a big rise to a $1 million salary – befitting a new father and a premiership-winning half.