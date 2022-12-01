Ecstatic fans witness World Cup win not for Morocco ‘but all Arabs’

Doha, Qatar – There is only one show at Al Thumama Stadium – it’s the Lions de l’Atlas (Atlas Lions).

After what can only be described as a very spirited game with many fouls, Morocco’s Sara Sulaiman says she is “euphoric” as Morocco progressed to the round of 16, beating Canada 2-1, with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En- Nesyri appears to be sufficient for qualification.

It is the first time since 1986 that the North African country has advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. It is also the only Arab country in four to do so by 2022.

“I’m not just over the moon, I’m way over it. It is an incredible achievement for our small country,” Sulaiman told Al Jazeera.

The 28-year-old Moroccan from Fez says she thinks the Atlas Lions “definitely” have a chance to advance in the tournament.

“I think we can win more – maybe even the tournament,” she says with a loud laugh, adding that whatever happens now, she is “very proud” of the team.

“They have already made us so happy. I don’t want to put more pressure on it,” she says.

Malek Alami, a Moroccan from Marrakesh, says today’s victory was the “happiest moment of his life”.

“I have no words for it, just so many feelings – all happy ones. This is an incredible achievement for us,” says Alami, adding that the qualification “will unite our country”.

The 37-year-old tourism coordinator says there will be non-stop parties at home.

“The celebration continues until Fajr [the dawn prayer for Muslims]today,” says Alami.

Many supporters lingered after the game and celebrated outside the gates of the stadium.

“Always Morocco,” they cheered as they laughed with friends and family, and of course took selfies to mark the historic occasion.

Hundreds of revelers gathered at the FIFA music stage, many carrying their children on their shoulders and chanting “Viva la Maghreb”, or “Long live Morocco”.

On the pitch, the Moroccan players held up the Palestinian flag in solidarity with the occupied country, something fans have been doing throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Great White North fans were less gleeful as they resigned themselves to their team’s exit from the tournament after losing both of their previous matches.

“I think it was a good game. It’s not fun to lose,” Kelly White, 44, told Al Jazeera.

“But this tournament was for us to show the world who we are [a football] nation. We can compete at the highest level,” she added. “Hopefully we will be better in 2026 when Canada will be the host. I can not wait!”

Even before kick-off, the atmosphere at the nearly 45,000 capacity venue was thrilling.

Moroccan fans, who have lavishly supported their national team throughout the tournament, slowly entered the venue in several large groups, singing and dancing to Arabic and French songs, including C’est la vie by Algerian singer Khaled, to raise the mood .

Once the game started, every step forward by the Atlas Lions was applauded with thunderous roars. The North African supporters booed loudly and jeered every time their team made a mistake.

“This is a huge victory not only for Morocco but for all Arabs,” Marrakesh’s Mohammed Hisham told Al Jazeera.

“All my friends from Tunisia or Lebanon or Qatar are behind us,” adds the 36-year-old, who lives in Doha.

“The World Cup in the Middle East is already a great achievement – now this qualification is remarkable.”