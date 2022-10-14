Ecosystem-based fisheries management restores western Baltic fish stocks

Frontiers in Marine Science (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2022.879998″ width=”800″ height=”376″/> Western Baltic Sea (WBS) position in the context of the Northeast Atlantic Shelf, including the entire Baltic Sea area (A). The WBS ecosystem (B) is bounded by ICES subdivisions 22 and 24 (red line). Credit: Frontiers in the marine sciences (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2022.879998



Decades of overfishing, along with nutrient pollution, rapid increases in hypoxia, ocean warming and acidification have put fish and harbor porpoises (Phocoena phocoena) in the western Baltic Sea at risk of collapse.

But the commercially relevant stocks of cod (Gadus morhua), herring (Clupea haargus) and sprat (Sprattus sprattus) can be restored and the prospects for marine mammals improved, according to a team of marine scientists from GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel (Germany). ), the German Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (Bundesamt für Naturschutz, BfN, Germany) and the Institute of Life Sciences and Bioresources of the National Research Council (CNR) of Italy.

Using model simulations, the researchers tested five scenarios, from no fishery to ecosystem-based fisheries management. This approach takes into account the role of species within their ecosystem and adjusts catches accordingly to maintain fish stocks in a healthy, productive and resilient state.

A study now published in Frontiers in the marine sciences concludes that ecosystem-based fisheries management would allow endangered harbor porpoise populations to recover and significantly increase catches of herring and cod within ten years. The food web would become less susceptible to eutrophication and climate change, as well as better able to support carbon sequestration than in a business-as-usual scenario assuming current fishing practices continue.

The study benefits from years of data collection at GEOMAR. Building on an initial prototype and a huge amount of data, the researchers now developed the first model for the western Baltic Sea with apex predators such as harbor porpoises and seals, various fish species and other marine animals, plankton, algae and seaweed, as well as their interactions under different scenarios. “Looking at the big picture of the food web can identify management options that support key food sources and dependent businesses,” said Dr Marco Scotti, marine ecologist at GEOMAR and CNR, lead author of the recent publication.

Ecosystem-based fisheries management would mean ceasing catches of juvenile cod, reducing catches of herring and sprat to half the maximum sustainable yield – the highest possible harvest per year that can be sustained over time – and the catches of adult cod and flatfish up to 80 percent of maximum sustainable yield. This approach was compared to a business-as-usual scenario characterized by average fishing mortality for all exploited stocks in the years 2015 to 2019.

In the business-as-usual scenario, cod stocks will decrease slightly below 2019 numbers and herring stocks to almost half their size in 2019 by 2050. Sprat and flatfish are increasing to some extent, indicating a substantial shift of the regime. Ecosystem-based fisheries management, on the other hand, would lead to an increase of nearly 70 percent in cod catches and 50 percent in herring catches by 2050, compared to 2015 to 2019. Flatfish catches would increase by nearly 20 percent, but with largely reduced fishing effort. and costs. The potential for carbon sequestration would be more than three times greater under ecosystem-based fisheries management compared to business-as-usual.

“Europe’s Common Fisheries Policy requires an end to overfishing by 2020 and rebuilding healthy and resilient ecosystems beyond,” said Dr. Rainer Froese, fisheries biologist at GEOMAR and co-author of the study.

“Overfishing in the past and present – not climate change – was the main cause of the recent collapse of the herring, cod and profitable fisheries in the western Baltic in general. In addition, continuation of business as usual would threaten the highly endangered harbor porpoise on the brink of ecosystem-based management, on the other hand, would restore healthy stocks and fisheries and even help us fight climate change.To save the western Baltic Sea, the cod and herring fisheries have to be stopped for a few years until these stocks are restored. , fishermen must be compensated for their losses. In the meantime, fishing for plaice and other flatfish can continue.”

Marco Scotti et al, Ecosystem-based fisheries management increases catch and carbon sequestration through recovery of exploited stocks: the case study of the western Baltic, Frontiers in the marine sciences (2022). Marco Scotti et al, Ecosystem-based fisheries management increases catch and carbon sequestration through recovery of exploited stocks: the case study of the western Baltic,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2022.879998

Provided by Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers

