Economists shouldn’t underestimate the power of a good story

This week, Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell is in the spotlight — and in the pulpit. A year ago, he gave a speech at that massive economic tribal gathering known as the US Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Conference, promising that inflationary pressures would only be “transient.”

On Friday morning he speaks again – and it is now clear that this “transient” message was completely wrong. It remains uncertain whether he will apologize or admit the mistake. But what is clear is that any numbers Powell quotes will prompt investors to reassess their macroeconomic models and forecasts.

Reasonable. But amid this frenzy of numbers tampering, investors should also take note of intriguing research hovering around the edge of the Jackson Hole meeting about the importance of storytelling in monetary policy.

A few decades ago, this was a topic that received little attention from the Fed. Because while anthropologists like Douglas Holmes have long studied how central bank language and rituals affect the economy, economists assumed it was less important than mechanistic models.

After the 2008 financial crisis, however, Robert Shiller, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, urged his colleagues to explore how “stories” shape sentiment and thus economic trends. And an encouraging development in the post-crisis economy is that a growing number of young behavioral finance economists have heeded Shiller’s call.

Last year, a team led by Peter Andre surveyed 10,000 households and 100 economists and concluded that while economic ‘experts’ attribute price increases to cyclical demand fluctuations, consumers blame supply problems, such as government mismanagement. That perception, which is heavily influenced by the media, keeps consumers predicting higher inflation for longer.

This year, another group led by Yongmiao Hong used machine learning tools to analyze inflation stories in 880,000 Wall Street Journal articles. They concluded that “story-based forecasting outperforms numerical models” over the long term, ostensibly because the latter lack subtle economic signals and shifts.

And this month, Chad Kendall and Constantin Charles researched extensive psychological experiments on how humans create explanatory frameworks to frame economic data. This shows that people almost always try to fit new information into pre-existing stories.

But most interestingly, the shape of our stories matters, as “stories with a certain structure can influence people’s actions by influencing the subjective beliefs they form based on the data they perceive”. More specifically, the experiments suggest that “leverage” stories, which present linear causality frames (A leads to B leads to C, and so on) have the strongest grip on people’s minds. So-called threat narratives, which describe how compensating forces both avoid and cause certain outcomes, are less powerful. The research also notes that people like to “share their homegrown stories with other subjects, who are then persuaded by them”.

All of this has practical implications for Powell, as the Fed faces an increasingly bitter battle over inflation. Some critics of the Fed, such as former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, are currently propagating one causality narrative: that this year’s rising inflation is the result of lax monetary policy. This means that interest rates must rise to stop inflation.

However, Fed officials prefer a different causal story according to which prices have risen due to high energy prices and supply-side shocks. This suggests that prices will fall if (or when) the initial shock of the war in Ukraine subsides and/or economic activity slows.

There is also a political struggle: Republicans blame the Biden administration for inflation; Democrats blame external events. A consequence is that Pew research suggests that 84 percent of Republicans consider inflation “a major problem,” but only 57 percent of Democrats agree. This is a striking demonstration of why narrative causality matters.

Of course, an intellectually honest economist can point out that all these simplistic causal stories are essentially fictions, since economic phenomena arise from complex interactions in economics. The causality story presented by the White House surrounding its Inflation Reduction Act is also somewhat fictitious. While some measures in the legislation are sensible, in themselves they are unlikely to affect price developments much or not at all in the short term.

But Powell’s problem is that if he doesn’t present a compelling causality story in Jackson Hole, others will offer one instead. Simply describing what happened in the past year, or making complex and competing statements, is unlikely to make much of an impression — or shape sentiment in the way the Fed needs.

So if I were his speechwriter, I’d take a leaf from Paul Volcker’s book and claim that inflation will fall as rates rise, and promise to keep raising those rates until price growth reaches reasonable levels. That won’t be politically popular in the run-up to crucial midterm elections. But at the very least it’s a crystal clear message – or it would be if the Fed actually does it.

gillian.tett@ft.com