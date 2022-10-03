Economists downgrade UK growth forecasts in wake of ‘mini’ Budget

Analysts have lowered their 2023 economic growth forecasts for the UK in the wake of the ‘mini’ budget, with many warning of little improvement in the medium term.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said last month that the government “wants to turn the vicious circle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth”.

But many analysts believe the government’s fiscal package, which collapsed the British pound and sterling, has piled a borrowing cost crisis on top of an existing cost of living crisis.

The economy is expected to contract 0.3 percent next year, according to Consensus Economics based on an average of leading forecasts — a significant drop from the forecast of 0.1 percent expansion in August.

Gaurav Ganguly, senior director of economic research at Moody’s Analytics, said the “recent government actions had made stagflation and a deep recession almost inevitable.”

At the same time, many economists see no improvement in the medium-term outlook, with projected annual average growth of 1.5 percent, well below the chancellor’s target of 2.5 percent.

Ganguly even said there was a risk of growth going “down” in the medium term as questions lingered “around the stability of the pound and the desirability of the UK as an investment location”.

Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank, said more information on deregulation policies was needed to make a full assessment.

However, he noted that without some supply-side reform the tax cuts “cannot increase the UK’s potential growth going forward”. He expected economic growth to contract by 1.5 percent in 2023, reflecting a more pessimistic picture than the consensus.

He added that while tax cuts would support demand, the “confidence shock” and “significant tightening of financial conditions” that followed the government’s announcements “will overwhelm any effects in the near term”.

The mini-Budget “is a clear policy flaw, and therefore the economy will pay a price for it,” Pickering said.

Economists at Berenberg, UBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are forecasting three-quarters of economic contraction in the three months to September, followed by either weak growth or a flattening economy through the end of next year.

This is despite the package of government support for energy freezing the average household energy bill at £2,500 a year for two years.

Prime Minister Liz Truss’ cancellation of the tax rate cut for the highest earners, which is worth £2 billion in the £45 billion austerity package, was only “a small part of the equation,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and investment manager. Markets Analyst at Asset Manager Hargreaves Lansdown.

Markets are still counting on the Bank of England to raise interest rates above 5.5 percent in August 2023. This is a sharp increase from the current 2.25 percent, and more than a full percentage point above what was previously was expected.

Ross Walker, the UK’s chief economist at NatWest Markets, warned that the bank rate hikes had barely affected the real economy. “This hit is coming and its power will increase,” he said.

Even if people aren’t immediately affected by rising interest rates, they’re likely to worry about what their mortgage payments will be in six months or a year, says Martin Beck, chief economic adviser at the consultancy EY Item Club. This would lead to households “spending less and saving more”.

Some analysts predict that the current conditions will lead to a recession at the end of next year, rather than this year.

Ganguly said the positive effects of the tax cuts “will have faded by this time next year”, with the UK likely to plunge into a deep recession lasting several quarters.

Streeter, noted that consumers are facing “severe cost of living headwinds” as a result of higher import prices due to the weaker pound.

These concerns, she said, would be compounded by fears about rising housing costs, at a time when many would already be struggling with higher energy bills; “The wallet tightening will continue,” she said.