Economic consensus is crumbling, but the Bank of England has not got the memo

The writer is chairman and chief investment officer of Marshall Wace, an alternative asset manager. He writes in a personal capacity.

The UK’s new policy mix unveiled at the “mini-Budget” last week is not only radical in a UK context – it is also a rebuke to the prevailing Western economic orthodoxy.

Since 2010, the G7’s policy framework has been one of tight fiscal policy and loose monetary policy. Call it Osbournomics or Draghonomics. This combination of fiscal austerity and monetary generosity has not proved successful.

Austerity measures have not prevented the government debt-to-GDP ratio from rising steadily to historic highs. Some may think the UK’s gross domestic product debt-to-GDP ratio is spiraling out of control, but it’s still the second lowest in the G7 at 97 percent.

Meanwhile, quantitative easing has fueled asset inflation for the super-rich and more or less abolished risk pricing in financial markets. And in the past two years, combined with the fiscal boosterism of Covid-19, it has caused inflation that is still out of control.

But now the global policy consensus is tilting – from the tight fiscal/loose monetary combination to the opposite. The UK is leading this shift, but the US is doing the same, with President Joe Biden’s new Inflation Reduction Act introducing a $467 billion spending boost, tied to a much more aggressive Federal Reserve.

A distinguishing feature of the UK tax hub is its emphasis on reducing the tax burden on work and business. This is sensible. The lion’s share of the UK tax burden falls on work in one way or another, largely because it is the easiest form of tax to collect. It may be easier to collect, but it’s probably what we should tax the least.

I would like to see even more support (through the tax system) for the growth industries of the future. Biden’s IRA provides tremendous support to the renewable energy industry and the domestic electric vehicle industry, assuring US leadership in the only growth industry in which the US has not yet dominated Europe. But the more libertarian new British government has been too much influenced by Ayn Rand for that.

The bigger problem for the Liz Truss government, however, is the Bank of England. It appears that the governor, Andrew Bailey, did not receive the memo. Our central bank has been trailing the curve since inflation first started rising sharply in 2021. Initially, the BoE was in good company. But now it is starting to lag behind its counterparts in the developed world.

The Bank of England effectively lost control of the UK bond market last Thursday when it raised interest rates by 50 basis points, instead of the 75 basis points that the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank had raised. His shyness is now impacting both the gold market and sterling. That is the essential context for the market response to the mini-Budget. Once you lose market confidence, it is doubly difficult to regain it.

This cannot be what Truss and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng wanted at all. They had hoped and suggested a more muscular stance from the BoE to bolster confidence in UK financial markets, even at the cost of some short-term pain.

It won’t be long before the BoE’s mandate is reviewed — perhaps starting with the appointment of a new committee to review the merits of the current single mandate as opposed to a dual mandate, such as inflation plus employment (such as the Fed) or nominal GDP targeting.

Independence from a central bank is one thing, but immunity from liability is quite another. If Bailey and his colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee are not careful, they will find the increasing scrutiny of Westminster very uncomfortable indeed.