Ecologists use the latest dental scanning technology to study young coral

A 3D model of a baby coral skeleton scanned by Dr. Kate Quigley. Credit: Dr. Kate Quigley



Inspired by a visit to the dentist, Dr. Kate Quigley a new method for monitoring coral size and growth that reduces research time by 99%. The methodology and findings have been published in Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

dr. Kate Quigley, a senior researcher at the Minderoo Foundation who conducted the research at the Australian Institute of Marine Science, and James Cook University, has developed a new non-destructive method for scanning coral quickly and safely – reducing previously laborious and long-term surveying techniques.

Inspired by a visit to the dentist, Dr. Quigley points out the similarities between coral and our teeth – both are calcium-based and require measuring instruments that can withstand wet surfaces. “One day I was at the dentist and they were rolling out this new scanning machine. I knew right away that it was something applicable to scanning very small corals, as corals and teeth actually share a lot of similar properties. The rest is history .”

Coral reefs are among the most productive ecosystems in the world, providing essential nutritional and protective services to people around the world. These important ecosystems have been severely degraded in recent decades, sparking a wave of research into their basic biology and recovery. By understanding the critical life stage of juvenile coral, scientists can predict ecosystem changes, the effects of disturbance and their recovery potential.

Reconstructing 3D models of coral reveals insights into their health and response to pressures such as rising temperatures or acidification. Several methods exist to build and assess these 3D models, but their effectiveness is reduced when constructing measurements on a small scale.

dr. Kate Quigley used dental scanning machines to measure baby coral straight from the boat. Credit: Dr. Kate Quigley



dr. Quigley said: “Right now it’s difficult to accurately measure very small objects in 3D, especially if you’re interested in measuring small living animals, such as coral, without hurting them.

“During my PhD it would take half a day to do one scan, and I was interested in scanning hundreds of corals at once.

“For the first time, this new method will allow scientists to measure thousands of small corals quickly, accurately and without any negative health effects on the coral. This has the potential to expand large-scale monitoring of ocean health and scale up coral reefs.” recovery.”

To assess the effectiveness of these dental scanners, namely the ITero Element 5D Flex, Dr. Quigley juvenile corals measured in the Australian Institute of Marine Science’s National Sea Simulator. The coral, from the Great Barrier Relief, was temporarily removed from their indoor aquarium and their surface area and volume recorded before being returned to the tanks.

On average, it took less than three minutes to scan and build a model of each individual coral, compared to more than 4 hours with previous methods — a 99% reduction in the time it takes to make such measurements. dr. Quigley recorded equally fast and accurate performance when measuring and comparing models of dead skeletons and living coral tissue. Eliminating the need to sacrifice live animals to take measurements.

While this is a huge step forward in reducing the time involved in monitoring and studying small sea creatures, 3D scans still have to be processed manually, slowing down the analysis. dr. Quigley hopes the next avenue for this research is to try to create an automatic analysis pipeline from scanning to measuring, possibly using AI.

At the moment, this technology can only be used to take measurements from the water. The hardware is not foolproof because the scanner relies on confocal laser technology.

“Possibly the scanner could be made completely waterproof. However, it’s unclear how well the laser technology would work completely underwater. We’ve taken this technology on board before and raised wild and lab-grown corals for measurements, so we’re there.” come.”

More information:

A fast, accurate, in vivo method for micron-level 3D models of corals using dental scanners, Methods in Ecology and Evolution (2022). A fast, accurate, in vivo method for micron-level 3D models of corals using dental scanners,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/2041-210X.13959

Provided by British Ecological Society

