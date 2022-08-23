Eco-zealots glue their hands to Renaissance master Raphael’s iconic Sistine Madonna in Dresden

Environmentalists in Germany have been arrested after sticking their hands to one of the world’s most famous paintings.

Jakob Beyer, 28, and Maike Grunst, 21, got their hands on the gold frame of Renaissance master Raphael’s painting The Sistine Madonna in Dresden this morning.

The activists, who belong to the ‘Letzte Generation’ movement, entered the Old Masters Picture Gallery, stepped over a barrier in front of the painting and clung to the frame before unfolding a banner.

Other gallery guests had to be evicted while security surrounded the couple and the police were called, who eventually removed their hands and took them into custody, according to police. picture.

It is the latest in a series of similar protests that see eco-activists clinging to famous paintings by artists such as Botticelli and Van Gogh.

Beyer and Grunst told guards the protest was an act of solidarity for Dresden-based activist Christian Bläul, 40, who glued his hands to a highway in Stockholm, Sweden.

He was later held by police for nine days before being convicted and is now in a Swedish prison.

Sebastian Hecht, from the Ministry of Tourism in Saxony, said today of the protest in Dresden: ‘Luckily there was no damage to the artwork itself, but to the frame.

The activists, who belong to the ‘Letzte Generation’ (Last Generation) movement, entered the Old Masters Picture Gallery

A guard came and confronted the protesters, but he was unable to free them and the police were called

“The frame itself is quite valuable, so it is definitely punishable and will certainly lead to an investigation.”

Grunt, a spokesperson for Last Generation, said she and Beyer stuck themselves to the Sistine Madonna because it supposedly encapsulates the climate crisis.

She said, “Mary and Jesus look to the future with fear. They look forward to Christ’s death on the cross.

An equally predictable death will also result from climate collapse. And all over the world.’

This summer there was a series of protests in galleries and museums against high-profile works of art.

Just Stop Oil vandals staged a protest at the National Gallery by covering John Constable’s The Hay Wain with their own version featuring double yellow lines, pollution and a washing machine.

Two students covered the world-famous painting in London with a counterfeit ‘undated’ version including aircraft, before gluing their hands to the frame in a protest against British oil and gas projects on July 4.

It took more than an hour for the pair to be arrested.

The group said their revamped version of the priceless work from 1821, which depicts a rural scene on the River Stour in Suffolk, shows a “nightmare scene showing how oil will destroy our countryside.”

Art historians and experts have all expressed concern that the vandals, two Brighton university students who had previously appeared at Just Stop Oil protests, would have caused irreparable damage to the 19th-century masterpiece.

Just Stop Oil protesters cover John Constable’s The Hay Wain at London’s National Gallery

One heroic gallery worker even silenced a few raging eco-fanatics when she warned them to ‘get off our paintings’ at Manchester Art Gallery.

Two men from the Just Stop Oil campaign group, wearing orange t-shirts with the words “Just Stop Oil” in black on their fronts, each placed a hand on either side of the frame around Thomson’s Aeolian Harp, an 1809 piece by the English Romantic painter JMW Turner.

The floor under JMW Turner’s painting in Manchester has today been sprayed with the words ‘no new oil’.

A video recording of the protest uploaded to Twitter shows a female staff member instructing colleagues via walkie-talkie to dial 999.

However, a female staff member from Manchester Art Gallery cuts off the protester, saying: ‘I’m not interested. No. No. No. You violated our property… I don’t want to hear a word you have to say.

“So please, give us some respect by just being silent… Let this be a silent protest.”

A hero in a gallery worker silenced raging eco-fanatics after they glued to a painting hung in the Manchester Art Gallery

A day later, activists from Just Stop Oil listed themselves on a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Extinction Rebellion co-founder Simon Bramwell was one of those involved, along with fellow XR activist Caspar Hughes.

Just Stop Oil also named three of the protesters as Jessica Agar, 21, an art student from Hereford; Tristan Strange, 40, a community organizer from Swindon; and Lucy Porter, 47, a former Leeds teacher.

Security responded quickly and cleared visitors before attempting to free the activists from the artwork. Police arrived almost an hour later and arrested them on suspicion of criminal damage.

Enough is enough: The guard first withdrew the man’s hand from the painting (left), before removing the young woman from the priceless Renaissance artwork (right). The police then detained the protesters, who had tickets

Just Stop Oil protesters glue their hands to the frame of a copy of The Last Supper at London’s Royal Academy today

Just Stop Oil activists then staged similar protests at galleries in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

That same month, three environmentalists attached themselves to the glass cover of Botticelli’s iconic Primavera painting at the Gallery in Florence.

But Italian security was praised for ripping the protesters’ hands off the precious painting, rather than guards who just watched the protests in Britain.

The impatient security guard rushed over to the young couple and pulled their glued hands off the Renaissance masterpiece shortly after they began their short-lived protest at the Uffizi Gallery.