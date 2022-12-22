Eco-zealot who tried to confront David Attenborough attempts to call HIM as a witness in her trial

<!–

An eco fanatic who was arrested after trying to confront Sir David Attenborough has now tried to call him as a witness in her upcoming trial.

Emma Smart, 45, was arrested for disturbing the public order after interrupting the legendary TV presenter’s meal at a Michelin-starred seafood restaurant in Weymouth, Dorset.

Smart allegedly refused to leave the eatery when asked and had to be dragged away by the police.

The climate change protester has now appeared in court, where she has applied for Sir David to be called as a star witness in her case.

But her application was rejected by magistrates in Weymouth.

District Judge Jonathan Layton said the application was “irrelevant” and did not issue a subpoena.

He said: “I do not see that it is in the interests of justice to issue a witness call.

‘I’ve made my decision, your application has been rejected.

“The case is about you and not anything directly related to Sir David Attenborough.”

Smart has pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a Section 35 dispersal order, in that she continued to yell at Sir David at the venue after being ordered to leave.

The incident happened on November 17 at the Catch restaurant at the Old Fishmarket.

Sir David had been to the port town to film a fishing documentary.

At the time, Smart stated she had tried to get five minutes with Sir David to give him a letter about ‘telling the truth’ about climate change.

Smart said: ‘We don’t need another documentary series showing us that we are losing, every day about 150 species are going extinct worldwide.

“What we need is action.”

A trial date was set for March next year at the Poole Magistrates’ Court.