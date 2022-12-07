Eco warrior Animal Rebellion who ‘spilled milk on Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason’ appears in court

[noscript_1]

An eco-warrior accused of spilling milk on store floors denied theft and criminal damage today.

Animal Rebellion shared videos of vegan activists pouring milk over Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges at an anti-dairy protest on October 7.

Psychology student Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, denied two counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft at Southwark Crown Court.

Pontes, along with photographer and environmental activist Stephen Bone, 40, began emptying bottles of milk from floor shelves and other displays.

Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, off the pitch on another occasion giving a joyful thumbs up

The 26-year-old vegan activist has denied both charges and will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on April 24 next year.

Video taken at the scene showed security personnel escorting them out of the building.

Pontes, a psychology student at London Metropolitan University, is originally from Madeira.

Also known as ‘fifi’ on her Instagram account, the Zumba instructor has been posting activism-related content since August 2021.

Still from video issued by Animal Rebellion of supporters spilling milk at Fortnum & Mason in London

According to Pontes’s LinkedIn profile, she is an “environmentalist helping families and the planet” and the founder of Parezy, an app described as a “one-stop virtual service provider for families with children in the early childhood sector.” .

Pontes, from Islington, denies two counts of criminal damage and theft.

Bone, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, denied the charges at an earlier hearing.

They will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on April 24 next year.

Animal Rebellion is a branch of the Extinction Rebellion group.