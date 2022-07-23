Eco protesters from Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain converge on Parliament Square for mass demo

Advertisement

A coalition of eco-fanatics, including Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain, have descended on central London to take part in a ‘mass swarm march’ they hope will bring the capital to a halt.

The event, called We All Want to Just Stop Oil, says on its website that it aims to create “mass civilian resistance” in an effort to realize five “sensible” demands that address both climate change and the ongoing cost of living.

The protesters are calling for “an end to new oil and gas permits, to insulate our homes, give everyone enough free energy to cover basic needs such as heating, cooking and lighting, and provide cheap public transport.”

They also demand that the government “tax major polluters and billionaires” to help fund the program, “including retraining workers into new green jobs.”

The eco-crowd had met outside three London stations – Euston, Paddington and Victoria – and at least eight other locations before taking different routes to meet in Parliament Square at 1pm.

They want to pick up supporters along the way before sitting down to a “symbolic mass” and “going to St. James Park for small-group discussions.”

Photos taken this morning showed small groups gathering as they began their separate marches, with one holding up a banner calling for the cancellation of the groundbreaking High Speed ​​2 rail network.

Photos taken this morning show small groups gathering as they began their separate marches, with one holding up a banner calling for the cancellation of the pioneering High Speed ​​2 rail network (pictured)

Others held up signs saying ‘Oil free London’ and ‘people no profit’.

The event, called We All Want to Just Stop Oil, says on its website that it wants to create “mass civilian resistance” in an effort to realize five “sensible” demands that address both climate change and the ongoing cost of living (Pictured: early March on Saturday)

Others held up signs saying ‘Oil free London’ and ‘people no profit’.

Just Stop Oil’s Indigo Rumbelow said: ‘Tuesday’s extreme heat wave was a warning of what we will face as the climate collapses – thousands of deaths, homes lost to wildfires and emergency services stretched to their limits – we are so unprepared on extreme heat and it’s only going to get worse.

“Obviously, the politicians won’t save us. That’s why we want to bring together the broadest possible coalition to stop new oil and gas licenses and implement a contingency plan that will reduce our carbon emissions and put money back into people’s wallets.

“We encourage everyone to stand up and join us on Saturday to build the movement.”

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn expressed his support for eco-fighters ahead of their action today.

He said, ‘It’s too hot and everything is too expensive. That’s the crisis. You cannot separate the cost of living and climate crises. The whole system, which creates billionaires and starves hundreds of millions, is the crisis. It cannot be solved, it must be overcome and transformed.

‘Movements are the engine of change in history. When we come together, we can transform the world.

“And we should, because those in power — the fossil fuel giants, the billionaires and the governments that own them — are picking on our pockets and stealing our future.”