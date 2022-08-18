Eco-friendly couple spend just £8 a month on their water bill

An Italian couple spends just £8 a month on their water bill – thanks to reusing their shower wastewater for cooking, drinking and watering the plants.

Anna Masiello, 28, and her husband, Diogo Masiello, 29, from Triesete, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Northern Italy, strive for a zero-waste lifestyle by swapping old clothes with friends, using shampoo and soap bars, and adopting a plant-based diet .

Anna, an eco-influencer, also wears menstrual pants and menstrual cups instead of disposable menstrual products.

In a mission to conserve water, the couple stopped using toilet paper in May 2022 – instead opting for a portable bidet attached to a plastic bottle that they can use at home or take with them to the campsite.

They also store their shower water in a jar that they clean and then reuse for drinking, cooking and watering plants.

As a result, the smart couple spends just £8.43 a month on water.

They also claim that they dumped the toilet roll — which uses water in its production — onto the water, and reusing their wastewater saves nearly 14,000 gallons of water a year.

Anna said, ‘It wasn’t hard to throw away the toilet roll – you’d be surprised how easy it is to go without.

“So many people were confused by the concept of the portable bidet.

“When I shared it on social media, someone even commented that they’d rather die than use one.

‘There’s a bottle that you fill with water – you attach a small shower head to it and release water to wash yourself with.

“You just wipe your genitals with a towel after you’re done.

‘It is perfectly clean and hygienic.

The sustainability advocate explained that the average person ingests 100 rolls of toilet paper per year, which consume 14k liters of water when produced.

To reuse shower water, they place a four-gallon jar in the shower until it’s warm enough to get in — saving the excess water they reuse for drinking, cooking and watering plants.

So the water is safe to consume, they put a carbon water filter in the pot to clean the contents.

“It’s that simple and we save 600 liters of water,” explains Anna.

“As I embarked on my zero-waste journey, I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders as I tried to do everything perfectly.

‘I quickly learned that you can’t do everything perfectly and that it is a very personal journey that you have to take.

‘We just do what we can and what works for us.

‘I advise people to start with what is important to them, whether that is food fashion and waste, and then go from there.’

Anna started her own journey by seeing how much waste she was producing and trying to reduce it.

The couple produces just one black trash can every six months, saving the synthetic fibers from their washing machine that they hope to use one day to fill a pillow.

“I haven’t bought clothes from fast fashion stores in five years,” Anna said.

“I absolutely love frugality and event trading. I try to appreciate everything I have.’

The couple say it’s easy to make simple changes to save both money and the environment

Anna offers online tips on how to live a more sustainable life, including being vegetarian and using a bamboo toothbrush

She suggests starting small and making changes so as not to get overwhelmed

Anna has her own sustainable fashion brand R-Coat that makes garments from old umbrellas.

Her best tips for living more sustainably are:

Start small and don’t try to do everything at once. Pick something like food, fashion, garbage or transportation and go from there.

Don’t try to be perfect and don’t beat yourself up if you mainly eat vegan but occasionally eat something vegetarian when you’re gone

Trade in your plastic toothbrush for a bamboo toothbrushuse toothpaste tabs and shampoo bars.

Make your Monday meatless. Cutting meat from your diet on Mondays is a fun way to refresh your menu and reduce your carbon footprint.

Buy a Guppyfriend – a laundry bag that collects all the synthetic fibers from your laundry so they don’t end up in the ocean.