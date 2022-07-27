Echoes trailer finds Michelle Monaghan pulling double duty as twins Leni and Gina

Michelle Monaghan fans will see double with the actress who plays twins Leni and Gina in the new Netflix limited series Echoes.

The streaming service has released the first trailer and poster for the seven-episode series, which comes from creator Vanessa Gazy (Eden) and showrunners Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways).

The new limited series also stars Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata and Ali Stroker, who debut on August 19.

The trailer opens with Gina insisting, “There’s something you’re not telling me,” but Leni says, “It’s not,” before they both wish each other a happy birthday.

They both say, ‘One more year,’ because it looks like they’re both naked,’ when the plot thickens when Jack Beck (Matt Bomer) calls Gina and tells her, ‘Leni’s missing.’

We see missing persons signs for Leni, as Jack explains, “She may have been taken,” which naturally upsets Gina.

Grace asks Sheriff Louise Floss (Karen Robinson), “What the hell happened to Leni?” but the sheriff just says, “Well, that’s a puzzle, isn’t it?”

“Do you think anyone has her?” asks a distraught Gina, when someone from the search reveals that they have found a dead horse.

Jack finds a live horse nearby and discovers that it has blood on it, while on another shot, Gina asks Jack if “something was wrong between you two.”

This naturally upsets Jack when he asks defensively, “What did she say to you?” while the sheriff says, “You know it occurs to me that there are private things that are only shared by a family.”

Grace discovers a cryptic message that says, “I know everything,” while another book says, “You get both lives. Choose,” which means choosing between her life and Leni’s.

Another cryptic shot shows a large building ablaze, as Grace says, “All I know is my sister is missing and may be dead,” while another shot shows a set of charred remains in a truck.

“Or she just ran away,” the sheriff adds, as Grace finds a journal with bloody fingerprints.

Grace asks what Leni would run from, while the sheriff says, “That’s the question,” while another female character says to Gina, “You have no idea what’s going on here. Open your damn eyes.’

The trailer shows pictures of the twins as children as Grace says, “You have to fix this Leni, watching Grace walk away from an exploding truck… possibly a hint that she killed Leni herself.

‘What have you done?’ one of the twins is heard saying, as the trailer comes to an end.

The series also stars Rosanny Zayas, Michael O’Neill, Celia Weston, Gable Swanlund, Tyner Rushing, Hazel and Ginger Mason, Alise Willis and Maddie Nichols.

Along with Gazy, Yorkey and Peeples, the show is executive produced by Imogen Banks (The Beautiful Lie, Offspring, Sisters) and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.