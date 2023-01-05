Echoes of Dizzy in how Australia have taken down Rabada

It took a season in the Sheffield Shield and recovery work with mentor Jeff Hammond to get Gillespie back to somewhere near his best, albeit for just one more Test series, in Bangladesh in 2006.
As for Rabada, Australia had to find a new way to deal with him, no matter how fast or slow, good or bad he was bowling. In Australia in 2016 (15 wickets to 22.4) and then South Africa in 2018 (23 to 19.26), Rabada had been the dominant force in a pair of Proteas victories.
While reverse swing had been a prominent weapon for Rabada, he had also harassed the Austrlaians with sheer pace and conventional movement. Efforts to counter him had more to do with urging Rabada to violate the code of conduct than attacking him with strong intent.
That positivity, which Rabada preferred to see as a way to score rather than a threat to deny, also reflected how determined Australia under Mark Taylor was to score points against the West Indies on the groundbreaking 1995 Caribbean tour.
If not all the Australians in that series had fully fruitful results, the attitude was critical and helped put enough pressure on the West Indies throughout the series to see Mark and Steve Waugh, plus Greg Blewett, make the massive runs that the Frank Worrell sealed. The destination of the trophy.
Back to the present. In Brisbane, an extremely sporty pitch made life difficult for all the bowlers – and when Rabada beat David Warner with his first-ever delivery of the series, it looked like the South African could shine again.
But even though he took wickets at the Gabba, eight in total, the Australian approach was decidedly aggressive and decisive – they wouldn’t question whether Rabada could be challenged.
This continued, in much more favorable conditions for batting, at the MCG and SCG. It’s been an ensemble effort, with Travis Head doing the work in Brisbane, David Warner in Melbourne and then Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in Sydney.
Of the hosts, Steve Smith was the most respectful of Rabada in terms of scoring percentages and regions, but was able to thrive on others. Likewise, all batters have paid respect to Anrich Nortje and preferred to absorb his speed rather than attack.
All in all, the efforts of Australia’s batting team to go after Rabada as the spearhead of the South African bowling group made a significant contribution to the result of the series, much as Gillespie’s target of England 17 years ago helped put the urn away take.
