Echoes of Dizzy in how Australia have taken down Rabada

It took a season in the Sheffield Shield and recovery work with mentor Jeff Hammond to get Gillespie back to somewhere near his best, albeit for just one more Test series, in Bangladesh in 2006.

As for Rabada, Australia had to find a new way to deal with him, no matter how fast or slow, good or bad he was bowling. In Australia in 2016 (15 wickets to 22.4) and then South Africa in 2018 (23 to 19.26), Rabada had been the dominant force in a pair of Proteas victories.

While reverse swing had been a prominent weapon for Rabada, he had also harassed the Austrlaians with sheer pace and conventional movement. Efforts to counter him had more to do with urging Rabada to violate the code of conduct than attacking him with strong intent.

That positivity, which Rabada preferred to see as a way to score rather than a threat to deny, also reflected how determined Australia under Mark Taylor was to score points against the West Indies on the groundbreaking 1995 Caribbean tour.