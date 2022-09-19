Echo of Diana with flowers scattered on hearse: Queen’s funeral evoked memories of 25 years ago

About 17 months after she was widowed, the Queen’s last journey was to her resting place in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, to lie with her beloved husband Philip.

But she wasn’t alone as her coffin made the journey from London in the state hearse, carrying tens of thousands of mourners along the 40-mile route from Wellington Arch to Berkshire to pay their last respects to the late monarch.

As the Queen’s hearse drove away, flowers were thrown onto the road by members of the public who watched from behind the barriers – something that continued almost all the way to Windsor. When the hearse arrived, it was covered in stalks.

The images evoked memories of Princess Diana’s funeral 25 years ago. The vehicle carrying her coffin from London to her resting place in Althorp, Northamptonshire also arrived covered in flowers.

Yesterday mourners stood on bollards, railings and camp chairs and sat on each other’s shoulders to watch the hearse go by.

Enid Read, 80, and her daughter Ellen Read, 43, who live in Morecambe, Lancashire, waited patiently for the Queen’s coffin.

Ms Read, who was alive during the Queen’s reign, first saw her when she was six when the then Princess Elizabeth rode to the Horse Guards Parade in London.

“The crowd pushed me forward because I was little, so I got a good look at her. I saw her again when I was 15 in St Auburn’s Cathedral and again in Aberdeen in 1997,” she added. “She was so kind and such a good example because she represented kindness and empathy and it would make us proud to know that she represented the country.”

Accountant Adam Djibo, 46, traveled early yesterday morning from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, with his wife, NHS staff member Aicha, 42, and their three children and faced the Household Mounted Cavalry Regiment at Hyde Park at 8am.

Djibo said: ‘The Queen is a constant presence in our lives and a real role model to look up to. I’m 46 and even for my parents she has always been there as the figurehead of Britain, representing many different generations and communities.”

Retired critical care nurses Bobbi Moth, 57, and Paula Reynolds, 55, traveled from Portsmouth Sunday evening to pay their respects near Hyde Park Corner.

Tens of thousands of mourners watched as the Queen’s casket traveled 25 miles from Wellington Arch in London to Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried next to her beloved husband

Ms. Moth spent 21 years in the Navy, serving in Afghanistan in 2006, while Ms. Reynolds served in the military for 14 years, including a tour of Iraq in 1991.

Ms. Moth said: ‘We have both served for a long time, so we felt this connection and that it was only right that we came to pay our respects.

“I’m only small, so it was a bit of a challenge to find somewhere I can see — I put myself an extra few inches on this sidewalk.”

The grueling task of guarding the funeral procession faced by thousands of police and military officers took its toll, with a number of collapses during their service. Three soldiers had to be assisted by colleagues at Wellington Arch shortly before 2 p.m.

Boers formed a moving guard of honor to pay tribute to the Queen as she journeyed to her final resting place. More than 30 tractors – some decorated with flowers – lined up on the A308 where the coffin drove past the Magna Carta monument in Runnymede.

Former Windsor mayor Colin Rayner said they were inspired to make the gesture after Scottish farmers formed a similar guard when the Queen left Balmoral Castle last week. Mr Rayner, 64, said: ‘We are local farmers saying goodbye to another local farmer and a very good neighbor who happens to be Her Majesty The Queen.’

Rather than take the highway to Windsor Castle, the hearse followed A-roads, allowing tens of thousands of benefactors to pick a spot along the route.

Thousands of mourners flocked through Windsor and Eton to walk along the Long Walk to Windsor Castle. Anne Cooper, from Aylesbury, described the atmosphere as ‘quiet’.

Miss Cooper said, ‘She’s been the queen all my life. She’s just a really big part of the country.’