ECB rate-setters worried weak euro would feed higher inflation

European Central Bank rate setters voiced growing concern that the weak euro will fuel higher inflation, which some feared could not be contained even amid an energy supply crisis, when they met last month to meet for the first time in more than a decade. to raise interest rates.

During the ECB Governing Council’s deliberations in July, concerns about rising inflation seemed to outweigh concerns about weakening growth prospects, according to the minutes of the meeting published Thursday.

Policymakers at the meeting raised the deposit rate by more than half a percentage point to zero, signaling further hikes to come.

“Members widely noted that the depreciation of the euro represented a significant change in the external environment and implied greater inflationary pressures for the euro area, in particular due to higher costs of energy imports billed in US dollars,” the statement said. ECB.

Some policymakers argued that it should stick to its earlier plan for a 25 basis point rate hike in July, rather than the 50 basis point hike it ultimately decided on.

But most of them agreed with their decision to launch a new bond-buying program to address unwarranted differences in borrowing costs between eurozone member states, allowing them to take a bolder approach.

Rate setters identified a growing number of upside risks to inflation, which hit a record high for the eurozone of 8.9 percent in July.

In addition to the weaker euro, these included “a sustained deterioration in the productive capacity of the euro area economy, continued high energy and food prices, inflation expectations above [the 2 per cent] target and higher than expected wage increases”.

“It was argued that even a recession would not necessarily reduce upside risks, especially if it was related to a gas freeze or other supply shock implying a further rise in inflation,” the ECB said, adding that other councilors have seen low growth. argued. would “make sure that inflation itself is low”.