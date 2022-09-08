ECB raises rates by 75 basis points

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points to tackle record inflation, despite fears that the eurozone is already slipping into recession due to rising energy prices.

The move, which corresponds to the previous largest increase in the ECB’s borrowing costs, raises the bank’s benchmark deposit rate from zero to 0.75 percent. highest level since 2011.

The central bank said it expects to “raise interest rates further” in the coming months.

“Inflation remains much too high and is likely to remain above target for an extended period of time,” the bank added. Prices rose 9.1 percent in the year to August, a new record.

The euro moved between small gains and losses against the dollar in the minutes following the ECB’s announcement of the rate hike, hovering close to parity with the dollar. Europe’s regional Stoxx 600 stock index was flat.

It is the second consecutive increase in borrowing costs by the ECB, which raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade in July.

The rise comes despite growing fears that the currency area will plunge into recession in the coming months, as rising energy prices – largely the result of Russia’s curtailment of key European gas supplies – hit businesses and households across the region.

However, inflation is well above the ECB’s 2 percent target, while the unemployment rate is at a record low of 6.6 percent in July. The euro also fell to a 20-year low against the dollar, pushing the price of imports up.

Such developments reinforced the case for the ECB to act more aggressively to curb inflation, even at the cost of jobs and growth. The last time the ECB raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point was a three-week technical adjustment to smooth the launch of the euro in January 1999.

The ECB said its main refinancing rate for bank liquidity would rise from 0.5 percent to 1.25 percent. The interest rate on the marginal lending facility for short-term loans to banks is expected to rise from 0.75 percent to 1.5 percent.

In government bond markets, the yield on the German two-year bond – which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations – rose 0.06 percentage point to 1.15 percent as the price of the debt instrument fell. The 10-year Bund yield, which is seen as a measure of borrowing costs in the eurozone, rose 0.02 percentage point to 1.59 percent.

The equivalent Italian yield remained broadly stable at 3.87 percent.

The ECB has lagged behind most major central banks in its response to high inflation. The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce a third consecutive 75 basis point increase at its meeting this month, which would push Federal Funds interest rates up to a target range of 3 percent to 3.25 percent.

“The ECB has joined the 75 basis point club,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, adding that the move was “a testament to the enormity of the inflation challenge facing the central bank.”

The ECB also unveiled new forecasts showing a severe deterioration in growth prospects and much higher inflation expectations compared to its June forecasts.

Growth is set to fall from 3.1 percent this year to 0.9 percent next year and 1.9 percent in 2024. That was a marked drop from previous growth forecasts to slow only moderately from 2.8 percent this year to 2.1 percent in the next two years.

“Very high energy prices reduce the purchasing power of people’s incomes and, although supply bottlenecks are diminishing, they still limit economic activity,” the ECB said.

Unlike many economists, however, the bank doesn’t expect a recession — two consecutive quarters of declining output — instead, it predicts the economy would stagnate “later in the year and into the first quarter of 2023.”

The central bank raised its inflation forecast for this year from 6.8 percent to 8.1 percent and for next year from 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent. The inflation forecast for 2024 was raised from 2.1 percent to 2.3 percent.

Underlining the deteriorating economic outlook for the eurozone’s largest economy, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy lowered its forecast for German growth next year by 4 percentage points to minus 0.7 percent on Thursday, warning: “With high energy import prices , an economic avalanche is rolling towards Germany.”

So far, hard data for the eurozone economy has remained surprisingly resilient until this summer. Growth rose by an unexpectedly strong 0.8 percent in the second quarter, bolstering the case of aggressive ECB policymakers pushing for more ‘strong’ interest rate measures.