ECB offer to host Test matches between Pakistan and India in England in bid to end 15-year hiatus

England has offered to host a test series between Pakistan and India to revive one of the world’s biggest sporting rivals.

The two countries have not seen each other outside of organized global events for more than 15 years due to political barriers and the ECB’s gesture highlights a vastly improved relationship with their Pakistani counterparts since the last-minute withdrawal from a tour here last year.

Discussions have taken place between ECB Vice-President Martin Darlow and the Pakistan Cricket Board during the ongoing Twenty20 series of seven matches.

England has offered to organize a test series between Pakistan and India at neutral territory

However, it is clear that the PCB would not accept such proposals in the short term, despite the desire to resume bilateral cricket against India, their neighbors and the financial powerhouse of the game.

Pakistan’s focus remains on bringing a full international program back to their home country and seeing playing at neutral as a last resort.

Ashes rivals England and Australia derive more than half of their international revenue from playing India – the replayed 2021 Fifth Test this summer was worth £40m – and the commercial value of Pakistan-India matches could exceed such numbers. fail at an expected global audience of more than 500 million, making clear why the PCBs are sticking to a return-to-home and road activity.

Two countries haven’t seen each other in 15 years outside of organized global events

Pakistan and India maintain a strong relationship at the administrative level, but due to political influences, that has not been the case since 2007.

The Indian Premier League does not allow the recruitment of Pakistani players and the government of Narendra Modi has hardened its stance on Pakistan, rendering the ECB’s proposal redundant now, but not out of the question in the future.